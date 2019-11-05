Woman-led SP Robotic Works launches drone-based coding programme for kids across India

Co-founded by Sneha Priya, Chennai-based edutainment startup SP Robotic Works is encouraging children to learn coding with the use of drones.

By Sasha R
5th Nov 2019
Co-founded in 2012 by Sneha Priya and Pranavan Santhanakrishnan, SP Robotic Works, a specialised edutainment company for students from age 7 to 17, rolled out DRONES, a course aiming to introduce coding to children through drones, across its 80 branches across India.


As the STEM partner of Dà-Jiāng Innovations (DJI), one of the world’s leading drone manufacturing companies, the Chennai-based startup is focussing on enhancing coding and problem-solving skills, along with logical and lateral thinking of students between the ages of 7 and 17. Launched two months ago, the course’s curriculum has also been signed by leading academicians, psychologists, and tech experts.


Today, drones are quickly emerging as one of the most critical tools, guiding the world towards a tech-driven future. Drone taxi services, for instance, is a growing trend in the global transportation landscape. When it comes to logistics as well, drones are expected to take over tasks such as last-mile delivery. Additionally, large scale integration of drone technology in the agriculture industry can make way for higher yields, optimum crop health, and help farmers monitor their produce more efficiently.


“In the West and in China, even a seven-year old is learning to code. It is now like learning a language and doing math. But in India there has been few avenues for the young to do so. Yet, new-age parents are constantly on the lookout for such courses. They expect a lot more than mere coding from such courses. They expect it to be fun-filled, and that it also develops other aspects such as logical thinking, creativity, etc.,” says Sneha Priya, Co-founder and CEO, SP Robotic Works.

“Learning to code, using drones is a very interesting and fun-filled way to achieve this objective. It not only improves your concentration ability but also boosts your logical and lateral thinking. And, above all, it’s fun to work with drones. This motivates every child to learn and code with fun,” she adds.


SP robotic works

Interested learners can access the 16-hour-long course, offered at Rs 6,000, either online, which enables them to learn at their own pace, or at the company’s centres called SP Robotics Maker Lab, spread across more than 80 locations in India.


The centre is equipped with SP Robotic Works’ AI-powered smart class system, and the students can choose to attend the course two hours per week or more, depending on their availability. The smart class system ensures the facilitation of highly personalised and quality learning to every child, aligned with each individual’s learning sensibilities and preferences. A learner can also hold a live one-on-one interaction session with tech experts to have their doubts cleared.


“While the course is designed keeping young learners in mind, there are no restrictions barring others – those more advanced in age – from engaging with the course. Working professionals, too, can apply,” says Sneha Priya.

So far, over five hundred learners across India have enrolled for the course, and have already created prototypes and projects with high usability in domains such as security and agriculture.

Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

