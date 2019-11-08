The dream for Indian women in tech: insights from Padmasree Warrior, CEO, Fable

With more than two decades of experience in tech, Padmasree Warrior is one of the most notable trailblazers of the industry. Speaking with HerStory, Padmasree shares insights into the world of women in tech, and the future she hopes to see.

By Sasha R
8th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
“Our role is changing, as women leaders. We have to be influencers and movement starters. You have to be yourself. Be community builders, and share experiences.”

- Padmasree Warrior


Padmasree Warrior

Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO, Fable

Today, we see many women taking an interest in the various fields of tech and joining the workforce. While this is a big shift from the way things were a few decades ago, there are very few women who successfully climb the ladder and take up decision making roles.


One of them is Padmasree Warrior, undoubtedly one of the most prominent women in tech. Having led companies like Motorola, Cisco, and NIO, and currently as the CEO of her own company Fable, she has an abundance of insights to share and advice to give.


Speaking with HerStory, Padmasree talks about attracting more women into the workforce and at the decision making table, and enabling them to shape the future of technology.


"It’s push and pull. My advice (for women) is to be aggressive, look for opportunities, and put yourself out there. Companies should also make room for women. I think the more diverse a board and management team is, and the better the decisions are."

Women are often expected to change themselves to be able to lead and assert themselves - be it their personalities or the way they dress. With over twenty years of experience in tech, Padmasree loves what she does, and embraces herself for exactly who she is, including her love for colours and the exceptional skills she brings to the table.


"My favourite part about being a woman in tech, is being a woman. I think of myself as a woman, and as a leader. I love wearing colourful clothes and jewellery, and in addition to that, I bring a lot of core capabilities. It's sort of like the whole package!"

By speaking up, taking up space, and fighting for equal treatment in all walks of life, women are actively working towards a better tomorrow. They are also steadily reclaiming their spot as leaders of the tech world, and Padmasree hopes to see more women at the forefront.


Take a look at how Padmasree envisions the future of tech for women:



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Girls Who Code launches in India; Founder Reshma Saujani says aim is to provide access to skill...

Also Read

Thousands of women in tech attend 10th Grace Hopper Celebration India

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sasha R

Sasha advocates for mental health, the LGBTQ+ community, feminism and self-love. They want to form a network of safe spaces that everyone can call home someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the women running successful thrift stores online

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How this woman entrepreneur built a Rs 100 Cr company with a bank loan and a dream – the story of Sheela Kochouseph

Rekha Balakrishnan

How this woman entrepreneur is making bamboo products and providing a livelihood to artisans in Tripura

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet 5 YouTuber mums who are helping parents with tips and advice

Tanvi Dubey
Daily Capsule
The future of online grocery in India; Small-town startups are growing big
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

News anchor Nina Harrelson calls out body shamer on Twitter; receives widespread support

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet 5 YouTuber mums who are helping parents with tips and advice

Tanvi Dubey

Two women among six winners of Infosys Prize 2019

Press Trust of India

Girls Who Code launches in India; Founder Reshma Saujani says aim is to provide access to skills and tools to change the world

Rekha Balakrishnan

Thousands of women in tech attend 10th Grace Hopper Celebration India

Sasha R

Bullied at her workplace and forced to quit, this woman entrepreneur decided to start up in the food sector

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore