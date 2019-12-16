First national women's cricket tournament for the blind to be held in Delhi

For the first time ever, a national level women’s cricket tournament for the blind is being held in India. The Samarthanam Women’s National Cricket Tournament for Blind 2019 is organised by the Cricket Association for Blind in India(CABI) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The tournament will be played in the T20 format from December 16-19 in Delhi.





Aarti Dube, Ankitha Singh, Ayushi and Pooja of the Delhi team at the press meet of the launch of the tournament. (Image source: CABI)



Seven state teams - Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and West Bengal will take part in the tournament. Odisha looks to be the strongest team with the most experience in bilateral series.





They are mentored by Odisha-born Iqbal Jaffar, who is a World Cup winning blind cricket player. Delhi is also a strong contender with 60 players having the experience of playing for the state team. 16 out of the best from that lot have been selected to play in the tournament.





West Indies’ batting legend Brian Lara is the brand ambassador for the tournament. “Disability should not be a considered a hindrance to achieving one’s goals. I thoroughly appreciate this fantastic initiative taken by CABI and Samarthanam Trust in India and I am convinced that if such strong stakeholders come together around the world, then there is no reason why blind cricket will not see a growth world over,” said Lara at the press meet of the launch of the tournament.





Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is also championing the cause of the tournament. CABI and Samarthanam Trust are holding the tournament to advance equality and parity for blind women cricketers.





“Women’s cricket was in the pipeline for the last 10 years as we believe they have equal rights to play. After Samarthanam was given full responsibility of CABI in 2010, we immediately started acting upon the idea and we are extremely proud that we could implement that dream finally,” said Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and President, CABI and also President of World Blind Cricket.

Delhi team captain Ankitha Singh, who was also present at the press meet said, “It’s the first such tournament on a national scale and we hope that the sport will only grow from here.” Ankitha hails from Lucknow and has a master’s degree from Delhi University’s Miranda House. She is currently working as a teacher in a Government school in Delhi.





Ankitha believes that the involvement of BCCI in the administration of blind cricket will allow women cricketers to get regular income and job opportunities that will help them get paid leave to play in tournaments. She iterated that even though progress has been made in terms of more matches and bilateral series, BCCI’s involvement can help galvanise better opportunities for them.





CABI which has successfully set up men’s blind cricket is now looking for support from BCCI to similarly grow women’s cricket also.





The league matches will be held at three venues, Fort Sports Complex, DDA Sports Complex in Saket and Jamia Milia University followed by the final at Siri Fort Sports Complex.









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)







