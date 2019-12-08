Change is a constant. However, it is not always pleasant. Change pushes us out of our comfort zones and forces us to confront the unknown. It isn't easy, but change is inevitable and we must adapt and grow.





These 10 inspirational quotes will help you prepare to accept change and grow successfully.





“I think the growth of the brain is a slow process. But you do change and the more you accept change and embrace change, the better.” - Diane Keaton, actress









“Resistance is never the agent of change. You have to embrace the actions that are going to get you closer to your goal.” - Ali Vincent, author and inspirational speaker





“Clinging to the past is the problem. Embracing change is the answer.” - Gloria Steinem, feminist, journalist, and activist





“A lot of people resist transition and therefore never allow themselves to enjoy who they are. Embrace the change, no matter what it is; once you do, you can learn about the new world you're in and take advantage of it.” - Nikki Giovanni, poet, writer, activist, and educator









“If we can recognise that change and uncertainty are basic principles, we can greet the future and the transformation we are undergoing with the understanding that we do not know enough to be pessimistic.” - Hazel Henderson, economist and author





“We cannot change what we are not aware of, and once we are aware, we cannot help but change.” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook and Founder, Leanin.org





“Could we change our attitude, we should not only see life differently, but life itself would come to be different.” - Katherine Mansfield, writer





“If you feel like it's difficult to change, you will probably have a harder time succeeding.” - Andrea Jung, President and CEO, Grameen America



































