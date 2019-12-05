Priyanka Chopra honoured with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Priyanka Chopra was recognised by UNICEF by her work in New York. She received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award.

By Press Trust of India
5th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close


The India star was named the 2019 recipient of the Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund in June this year and received the award at the Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday night.


"Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life," Priyanka said after accepting the award named after Danny Kaye, an American actor and philanthropist who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.


Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra



Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg handed over the award to the 37-year-old actor.


Priyanka, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, also opened up about her journey with the organisation.


"I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children's wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer.


"I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years," she told UNICEF USA.


Also Read

From Priyanka Chopra to Taapsee Pannu, how Bollywood A-listers have embraced real-life characters

Also Read

15 inspirational quotes by Priyanka Chopra to make you think big


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur started up in the edtech sector, is all set to clock Rs 150 Cr in revenue

Rekha Balakrishnan

Use WhatsApp to earn lakhs: these women entrepreneurs show you how

Rekha Balakrishnan

Bullied at her workplace and forced to quit, this woman entrepreneur decided to start up in the food sector

Rekha Balakrishnan

Women attend night carnival in Delhi, many disturbed by Unnao victim burning

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
AWS CEO Andy Jassy on why cloud is the future (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Women attend night carnival in Delhi, many disturbed by Unnao victim burning

Press Trust of India

This IIT alumnus quit her corporate job to start OZiva, a plant-based nutrition brand

Nirandhi Gowthaman

We are not India’s daughters, proclaim women as their voices against sexual abuse and violence remain unheard

Rekha Balakrishnan

Don't want depression to define me, become my identity: Shaheen Bhatt

Press Trust of India

[Year in Review 2019] 10 powerful social media posts by women in 2019

Sasha R

How this techie’s love for fashion took her sustainable clothing label straight to SoHo, New York

Rekha Balakrishnan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore