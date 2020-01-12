12 ways to kick-start the New Year, and a happier, new you

What is happiness? Is it just a state of mind or something that elevates you to a higher plane? Is it a sense of achievement or commitment towards your goals? Is it what you strive for or what determines your very being?





Whatever it is, happiness is what makes life joyous and worth living. And there’s no specific time frame to be happy or specific things that bring you happiness. The best time to be happy is in the present and it’s up to you to understand what brings you to that state.





We present some simple, straightforward ways you could practise that could put you on the happiness path. And the time to begin is now!





Learn to forgive

This is the one of the most important things you need to do if you want that lightness in your heart. Forgive and then forget all the hurt that makes you a different person than the one you want to be. Forgiveness is not about pardoning someone; it’s a radical shift in your thinking and something you should do for yourself. When you learn to forgive, you look at life differently. Forgiving means forgiving yourself and letting go. It also means understanding that you are human and so are others. It’s also the first step towards seeing relationships in a new light.





“To forgive is the highest, most beautiful form of love. In return, you will receive untold peace and happiness.” – Robert Muller

Carpe Diem

Yes, seize the day. We have but one life to live and take all the chances we have. Look forward to each day and savour each moment. Find happiness in every little thing you do, even if you find it monotonous and mundane. Look forward to quality time with your family and friends. Look out to nature and enjoy the nip in the air or the chirping of birds. At the end of the day, try to recollect moments that brought you immense happiness and focus on them. Life’s good, as the famous advertisement goes.





“Today is life - the only life you are sure of. Make the most of today.” Dale Carnegie

Be healthy

Health is one of the top priorities towards leading a happy life. Take care of your body. Do not ignore the little warning signs and see a doctor whenever needed. Follow a balanced diet and exercise regularly. Psychological research suggests that exercise is just as effective at lifting depression as anti-depressants. When we exercise, we feel good and, therefore, feel happy. Follow a routine and stick to it regularly. Being physically healthy makes you alert mentally as well!





“It is health that is real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.” - Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

It’s all about love

Love does make the world go round! We love our family and friends, but how often have we expressed our love towards them. Don’t hesitate to tell others what you feel about them, especially when it comes to love. A hug is like a boomerang, it always comes back to you is a famous saying. Hug your children so that they feel your love. Plan a surprise for your loved ones whenever you can. Moments of happiness are made of these!





“Love is not what the mind thinks, but what the heart feels.” – Greg Evans

Present Perfect

The past is gone and there’s no point in brooding over it. Live in the present and live it fully, completely, and wholly. Don’t let thoughts of the past ruin what you enjoy doing today. Take each moment as it comes and revel in it. Also, you have control over what the future may bring so don’t worry endlessly over it. The present is where you need to find happiness; so live for today!





“The living moment is everything.” – D.H. Lawrence

Be thankful

Gratitude does not mean merely saying ‘thank you’. Feel grateful for all things in life and this will make you happier, energetic and more hopeful and also less forgiving and materialistic. It’s not easy to show gratitude but you can definitely try. Think of those things you cannot do without and be grateful for them. Think of those people without whom your lives would have no meaning and make it a point to tell them how thankful you are for their help. A little gratitude definitely goes a long way towards bringing a sense of happiness into your lives.





“Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation.” – Brian Tracy

Find some ‘me-time’

In the hustle-bustle of everyday life, we often find very little time for ourselves. We are so caught up in our own worlds and the worlds of others that we forget to reach out to ourselves and look within. Do take time off every week or twice in a week to do the things you like, all by yourself. It may be a walk on the beach, a massage at a spa, catching up on a favourite movie or sitcom, or simply listening to music. Happiness also means time you spend connecting with yourself.





“The most powerful relationship you will ever have is the relationship with yourself.” – Steve Maraboli

Be spiritual

Just as you need to take care of your body, you need to take care of your soul as well. Spirituality helps you face life’s troubles and challenges better. It also helps you seek that genuine purpose and meaning in life and brings in a sense of self-discovery. Being spiritual also brings faith… an essential part of living.





"When you discover something that nourishes your soul and brings joy, care enough about yourself to make room for it in your life." - Jean Shinoda Bolen

Spread the cheer

When you are happy, you pass on that positive vibe to the people around you. Smile and laugh instead of frowning or sulking. When you are buoyant and in high spirits, the world suddenly seems a better place to live. Happiness is indeed infectious. What goes around comes around, including happiness!





“Happiness is made to be shared.” - Anonymous

Be optimistic

When you learn to be optimistic, happiness cannot be far away. Try to identify your pessimistic thoughts and replace them with opposite alternatives. Rehearse these optimistic thoughts regularly. When you feel compelled to make a sarcastic retort, count to 10, and think of the things that would make you feel better. Think of that hug from your child when you reach home. The more you rehearse these kinds of thoughts, the more natural they will become.





“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” – Helen Keller.

Be who you are

We all come to this earth with our unique identities and develop our own traits and characteristics. While keeping up with Joneses has become a norm in today’s world, it’s also a major cause for unhappiness. Repeat to yourself. “I am me. I am good,” and no one can take that feeling of self-worth away from you. You are what you think you are and not what others think of you or want you to be.





“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” -Norman Vincent Peale

Be organised

If you are a person who constantly likes to live in clutter, you can never be a happy person. Clutter makes a person confused, irritable, and anxious. Take time out for cleaning up your home and surroundings. Being neat, tidy, and organised can make you happy too!





“A large part of getting organised is learning to act from a place of self-esteem: knowing what we want and don't want to do, knowing what we can and can't do, and taking good care of ourselves.” - Marilyn Paul





