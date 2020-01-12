For some people, age is just a number. Especially for young entrepreneurs, who take risks, work with vigour and passion and, ultimately, take home big prizes.





Apart from making money, young entrepreneurs around the world are also driving social change. From spearheading movements on the internet to working on the ground, they are creating a new wave in various fields. They stand out as examples for everyone - young and old - to emulate.





Here are 10 such entrepreneurs who prove that entrepreneurship is never bound by age.





“You have to think of it as the universe’s way of telling you it wasn’t the right time.” - Justine Rae Mellacastro, 28, Entrepreneur and Celebrity Hairstylist





I believe age is just a number. If you have an idea, no matter how old you are, you have the power to change the world.” - Samaira Mehta, 11, Founder, Coder Bunnyz





“There’s no committee that says, ‘This is the type of person who can change the world – and you can’t.’ Realizing that anyone can do it is the first step. The next step is figuring out how you’re going to do it.” – Adora Svitak, 22, Flying Fingers





“I firmly believe that when people support you, you grow 10 times more. That’s why it’s very important for us to only associate with people who actually help us grow in life.” - Tanya Bakshi, 21, Founder, Team Youniverse









"Just start and stay committed, you'll figure it out on the way. Don't let anyone else tell you otherwise. People will try to bring you down, not believe in you or your idea, but ultimately what matters is that you believe in yourself. Stay consistent, it'll take time, probably a lot of time but you will get there." - Drishti Gupta and Bani Singh, 21, Founders, NowandMe





"You just need to have imagination and believe in yourself." - Yeshimabeit Milner, 29, Co-Founder, Data 4 Black Lives





“Every single day we’re hitting so many roadblocks, and it’s not so much that you are successful because you had the best idea and you executed it in the best way, and then you just ran straight towards the finish line—you were the winner. It’s more like you are just persistent, and you are a problem solver. And I think that’s what, hopefully, being a strong businessperson means, or how you can kind of like, ride the choppy waters is like every hardship or hiccup.” - Sarah Abbasi, 29, Founder, Sahroo





Anything can be done, as long as you truly believe it.” - Ashley Qualls, 29, WhateverLife









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)
















