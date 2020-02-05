Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has updated her relationship status. Through a post on Facebook and Instagram, she announced her engagement to Tom Bernthal, Co-founder and CEO of Kelton Global, a strategic consulting firm based in Los Angeles.





She shared the news with the caption, “Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.”





Sheryl Sandberg and her fiance, Tom Bernthal. (Image credit: Sheryl Sandberg Facebook)

Tom Bernthal replied in a comment, “Sheryl Sandberg, I love you so much and couldn’t be more excited about spending the rest of our lives together.”





The couple was introduced to each other by Rob Goldberg, Sheryl’s late husband’s brother. Sheryl lost her husband Dave Goldberg, then the CEO of SurveyMonkey, to a tragic accident when the couple were on vacation in Mexico in 2015. Dave fell off a treadmill and died due to coronary arrhythmia. He was 47. The couple who were married for over 10 years have two children.





After her husband’s sudden death, she made herself and her grief public. She was a voice for resilience and helped others in moving on from grief. In a June 2015 post that resonated widely with people, she wrote about how she was dealing with the loss of her husband. She wrote, “I have learned that resilience can be learned,” adding that resilience needs three qualities: “Personalisation, permanence and pervasiveness.”





She wrote all about it in her 2017 book, Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy.





In an interview to the Guardian in 2017, Sheryl said, “Men date sooner, men date more, and women get judged more. And, you know, obviously that’s super unfair. I think I’m helping people remember that dating, for those who want to do it, is part of moving forward, and it is option B. If I could I would only date Dave. I made that choice. I made that choice. I just had that taken away from me.”

Her fiance Tom Bernthal popped the question while the couple were on a mountain hike, reported People magazine. Tom, 46, has three children and to signify the importance of their children, he proposed with a ring that has five diamonds, reported the magazine.









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)



