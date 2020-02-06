Ramya Krishnan, Samantha Prabhu, Khushbu, and other celebs recreate Raja Ravi Varma's iconic paintings

The photographs, inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, were shot by G Venket Ram for a calendar to raise funds for actor-director Suhasini Maniratnam's Naam Trust.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
6th Feb 2020
A bevy of beautiful South Indian actors shot by photographer G Venket Ram recreating Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic works of art have been creating a buzz on social media for the past few days.


The photographs, shot for a 2020 calendar, feature top South Indian actors, contemporary and from the yesteryears. They include Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Khushbu, Shruthi Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Lissy Lakshmi, Nadiya Moidu, Shobhana, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lakshmi Manchu, and others.  


In total, 11 personalities have appeared in the calendar, with Shruti Haasan making an appearance twice. These photographs were created for the Naam Charitable Trust started by actor and director Suhasini Maniratnam to help underprivileged women from society.  


Shruti Haasan portrays Radha in moonlight, Samantha is an expectant mother holding a fruit, Ramya Krishnan is featured as Damayanti whole Lissy Lakshmi is a royal woman from Kerala.


“It’s been an amazing experience recreating Raja Ravi Verma’s paintings, I’m really thankful to be a part of it ! The effort that went in from costume to set to photography is just amazing and it was something of a unique experience for me ! It’s also wonderful that it’s associated my dear cousin Suhasini, with whom I had the pleasure of working with, for the first time," actor Shruti Haasan told HerStory.


Venket Ram posted the pictures on Instagram recently, and they have received widespread attention and admiration.


