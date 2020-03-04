Women's Day: Asia’s first women airport firefighters display their prowess in Bengaluru

After a year of training, the first women firefighter squad of Asia, comprising of 14 women, demonstrated a mock fire drill ahead of International Women’s Day in Bengaluru.

By Tenzin Norzom
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru International Airport on Tuesday kickstarted celebrations for the International Women’s Day with the first squad of women airport firefighters in Asia, demonstrating their readiness for emergency rescue service through a mock fire drill.


Women firefighters

Firefighters at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Also Read

Meet The Adamant Eves, India’s first and only all-women improv troupe


Lauding the firefighters who were recruited from across Karnataka in March 2019, Thomas Hoff Andersson, Chief Operating Officer of the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, 


“BIAL has set an example by creating a path for women to break into what has traditionally been a male bastion. It was heartening to see the girls display immense resolve during the rigorous training to emerge as proficient firefighters. This passion for work and excellence will inspire many.”


The squad of 14 women were inducted in February 2018, after completing training for a year that included a rigorous four-month-long training at the Airports Authority of India Fire Service Training Centre in Kolkata.


ARFF is a team that deals with the response, hazard mitigation, evacuation, and rescue of passengers and crew of an aircraft during an emergency, round the clock.


At present, women make up 15 percent of the workforce at the international airport. However, BIAL claims to be actively engaging in making the organisation more diverse and inclusive.


More and more Indian women are proving their might by stepping into ‘unconventional’ professions, from firefighting service to the armed force. The Airport Authority of India hired its first woman firefighter Taniya Sanyal in 2018.


Additionally, in November last year, Chennai airport also had its first woman firefighter, when 28-year-old Remya Sreekantan, joined as Junior Assistant (AFS) at the fire service department.


However, in 2006, the country found its first woman firefighter, Harshini Kanhekar, a graduate from National Fire Service College (NFSC) in Nagpur. The only girl studying there at the time, the college had to obtain special permission from the Home Ministry to allow her to attend as a day scholar.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the former journalist who now helps find and nurture young changemakers

Nirandhi Gowthaman

12 inspirational quotes on conquering life’s challenges

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Puppy love: Sudha Murty’s new book takes children on an adventure with her pet, Gopi

Rekha Balakrishnan

Why should boys have all the fun? VCs are now turning to women entrepreneurs

Dr Apporva Ranjan Sharma
Daily Capsule
How social commerce startups are taking India by storm
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why should boys have all the fun? VCs are now turning to women entrepreneurs

Dr Apporva Ranjan Sharma

Meet the former journalist who now helps find and nurture young changemakers

Nirandhi Gowthaman

BabyChakra launches community-created product range led by founder and new mum Naiyya Saggi

Rekha Balakrishnan

PM Modi to give his social media accounts to "inspiring women"

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet The Adamant Eves, India’s first and only all-women improv troupe

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This banker started her cookies business from a Tata Nano; now has 12 stores

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore