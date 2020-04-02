SHGs in Chhattisgarh make face masks, sanitisers to tackle shortage

To tackle the shortage of masks and sanitisers due to coronavirus pandemic, 853 women SHGs in Chattisgarh are helping manufacturing these items at affordable prices.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With the demand for face masks and hand sanitisers going up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 853 women self-help groups (SHGs) in 24 districts of Chhattisgarh are working on a war footing to manufacture these items and ensure their supply at affordable prices, officials said here.


The SHGs, particularly from rural areas, are also going around the villages and creating awareness about COVID- 19 through various means, including wall writing.


coronavirus

Around 2,516 women of the 853 SHGs associated with Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission (CSRLM), have produced around 5.13 lakh masks till Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer (CSRLM) Alice Lakra told PTI on Thursday.


Of these, 4,22,387 masks worth Rs 60.70 lakh were supplied to the health department, municipal corporation and other government departments and also sold in open markets, she said.

Also Read

Meet Latha Pandiarajan, who has trained and educated over 60,000 women and children

"The enthusiasm and hard work of these women can be known from the fact that 87,544 masks were prepared just in a day on April 1," she said.


These are three-layered fabric masks as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard and are washable. They are being sold at Rs 15 to Rs 20 each, she said.


"We are also exploring possibilities to make its availability more in the open market," Lakra added.


So far, maximum number of masks were manufactured by the SHGs in Rajnandgaon district (72,111) followed by Kabirdham (45,286), Sarguja (44,330) and Korba (44,101).


Similarly, sanitisers are being produced by 23 SHGs in nine districts of the state.

Also Read

Chennai-based FMCG major launches hand-sanitiser priced at Rs 1


Till Wednesday, they manufactured 602.4 litres of sanitiser, of which, 581.4 litre worth Rs 2.88 lakh, has been sold, she said.


Moreover, in some districts, fabric hand gloves are also being made by SHGs and provided to the traffic police and gradually its manufacturing will be expanded in other districts as well, she said.


"SHGs have penetration till the village level and roping them in the battle against coronavirus will yield better results. They are also running awareness drives about coronavirus in their vicinity and informing people about the importance of staying sanitised and maintaining social distancing," she said.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These 13-year-olds have earned more than Rs 1 lakh so far with their unique phone accessory

Rekha Balakrishnan

Starting with just Rs 1,000, social entrepreneur Ruchi Jain now delivers farmers’ produce to places like Taj Palace Hotel and Blue Tokai

Tenzin Norzom

These teenagers are showing the world that you can be a changemaker at any age

Tenzin Norzom

India's lone woman Paralympic medalist to feed daily wagers

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Indian startups and investors launch Action COVID-19 Team
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India's lone woman Paralympic medalist to feed daily wagers

Press Trust of India

A mental health guide for women working from home

Rachna Muralidhar

This startup built IOT-enabled Water ATMs which dispense safe drinking water at Re 1/L

Tenzin Norzom

These books by women entrepreneurs can spark the entrepreneurial drive within you

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This social entrepreneur is changing the lives of tribal women and youth in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh

Tenzin Norzom

It’s time to also act on the pandemic of sexual and gender-based violence

Elsa Marie D' Silva

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru