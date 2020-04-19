12 inspirational quotes by successful women to boost your work ethic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the boundaries of work and professional life for many. It has led us to understand the importance of essential workers like the sanitation staff, doctors and nurses, grocery store clerks, vegetable sellers, and many others. It has also forced many white collar workers to be cooped up at home and continue their work.





Working from home, a perk for many in the professional sphere, became popular with the rise of remote working facilities, increased internet connectivity, and startup culture. Before the lockdown, the work-from-home possibility was a perk many would look forward to. However, as it turns out, staying indoors all the time is not all that great for productivity and work ethic. One may change work stations from the hall to the bedroom and then the dining table, but one doesn't always get the results as in the workplace.





So, to break the monotony and boost that work ethic during this lockdown, here are some inspirational quotes from famous people to help you:









“Working hard becomes a habit, a serious kind of fun. You get self-satisfaction from pushing yourself to the limit, knowing that all the effort is going to pay off.” ― Mary Lou Retton, American Gymnast





“Opportunities are usually disguised as hard work, so most people don’t recognize them.” ― Ann Landers, pen name of Eppie Lederer, American columnist





“Do it from the heart or not at all.” ― Jeanette Winterson, British author





“It is for us to pray not for tasks equal to our powers, but for powers equal to our tasks, to go forward with a great desire forever beating at the door of our hearts as we travel toward our distant goal.” ― Helen Keller, author and political activist





“Do not worry about who gets the credit or praise of the work done. Continue work to give your best. Your reward may come unexpected.” — Lailah Gifty Akita, Founder of Smart Youth Volunteers Foundation









“We didn't have a lot when I was growing up, and it's the best thing that happened to me because I appreciate everything. I developed a strong work ethic, and I don't take anything for granted.” — Sarah-Jessica Parker, American actress





“Professionalism shouldn't be defined by a person's paycheck, role or title. It should be defined by a person's work ethic”. — Janna Cachola, author





“Everyone talks about age, but it's not about age. It's about work ethic. Winning never gets old.” — Lisa Leslie, retired American basketball player





"Nobody ever drowned in his own sweat." – Ann Landers, pen name of Eppie Lederer, American columnist





“I'm a firm believer in 'if you work hard, you should play hard'. So, I try to keep my life as balanced as possible to keep my sanity.” — Alicia Sacramone, retired American gymnast