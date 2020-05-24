12 inspirational quotes to help tackle anxieties

The coronavirus pandemic, followed by self-isolation and stay-at-home orders, have changed the fabric of life for millions across the globe. The prevailing conditions have led to a downfall in economies and induced life changes that no one could have predicted.





These unprecedented times have led to the rise of several mental health issues such as stress, depression, and anxiety in many people, especially those who are under economic stress, food scarcity, and health conditions.





Sleeplessness and SOS calls for mental health are also on the rise. In such tough times, access to mental health care is not available to all. People have to fall back on activities and abilities to help them keep calm and composed.





Here are some inspirational quotes to help you tackle your anxieties and keep calm during these times.









“You wouldn’t worry so much about what others think of you if you realised how seldom they do.” – Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the US.





“Inner peace begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event to control your emotions.” — Pema Chodron, Tibetan Buddhist, nun, and author





“Life is ten percent what you experience and ninety percent how you respond to it.” — Dorothy M. Neddermeyer, hypnotherapist, speaker, and author





“No amount of anxiety can change the future. No amount of regret can change the past." – Karen Salmansohn, self-help book author





“Don’t let your mind bully your body into believing it must carry the burden of its worries.” — Astrid Alauda, author









“It’s OKAY to be scared. Being scared means you’re about to do something really, really brave.” – Mandy Hale, author





“You have dug your soul out of the dark, you have fought to be here; do not go back to what buried you.” – Bianca Sparacino, writer





“Hey you, keep living. It won’t always be this overwhelming.” – Jacqueline Whitney, writer





“Sometimes the most important thing in a whole day is the rest taken between two deep breaths.” – Etty Hillesum, Dutch author





“Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.” – Mary Hemingway, American journalist and author