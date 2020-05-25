From a field in Sonipat to the national team, hockey player Neha Goyal on her ultimate dream

Neha Goyal’s first hockey experience took place when she was in class 5. A classmate of hers had told her about a hockey field, where, if one played, they could get clothes and shoes in return. The prospect of getting clothes and shoes pulled her to go down to the field and try her hand at the sport.

“That was the moment that changed my life,” Neha tells HerStory.

She fell in love with the sport after just two days of playing. From that hockey field in Sonipat, Haryana, Neha has gone on to represent India at the highest echelons of the game.





Neha Goyal, the Indian hockey midfielder in action.





She first represented India at the age of 14 when she was picked for the Junior Asia Cup in 2011. In the same year, at the U-21 Four-Nations Lal Bahadur Shastri women's hockey tournament, Neha was declared the Player of the Tournament. She made her senior debut in 2014 and played her first match at FIH Champions Challenge in Glasgow.

Due to several injuries, she was absent from the national team, but she made her comeback in 2017 and has been a regular in the squad since.

During the lockdown, HerStory caught up with the 23-year-old midfielder, who has represented the country in over 75 games. Neha discusses her journey and struggles, what she does to keep busy during the lockdown, and the impending 2021 Olympic Games.

HerStory [HS]: What difficulties have you faced in pursuing hockey as your career? Was your family always supportive of your choice?

Neha Goyal [NG]: It was difficult for me because our family did not have much money to spend. My mother used to work day and night to ensure we got food, and she would end up not having any money to give for equipment.

Neha Goyal with her coach and inspiration, Pritam Siwach.

I was very fortunate to have found Pritam didi [coach Pritam Siwach] early on, who would always take care of things. I remember I would play some tournaments in white PT shoes, which cost Rs 65. Once, I injured my foot because they were torn. In such circumstances, I was thankful to Pritam didi for helping me.

My family was always very supportive of me, but of course, there were a few neighbours and relatives, who would try to tell my mother to not allow me to go because something bad might happen to me. But I am happy that my mother never paid heed to what others said. The support from my family really helped me throughout my early years as a player.

HS: Who has been your biggest inspiration?





NG: My biggest inspiration has always been my coach Pritam Siwach. A former India captain, she has helped me ever since I picked up the hockey stick. Once I started developing an interest, I realised how great a player she was, and how her effort in helping young girls like me from poor backgrounds was an amazing feat. There were a lot of times when she looked after my school fees, my hockey shoes, and even clothes.

My mother has been my biggest strength all these years. She would work in a local factory to ensure food for our family. Her support and hard work ensured that we could survive on little money, and I am happy that through hockey, I could improve the state of my household.

HS: You were quite young when you first represented India (senior team). How was that experience?





NG: I was only 17 when I made my debut. It was during the FIH Champions Challenge in Glasgow, and I was really nervous because I was going to play for India in such an important tournament.

I was also playing alongside a lot of experienced players, so I felt a little out of place at first. But once I stepped onto the field, all of that took a back seat, and I was just looking to give my 110 percent for India.

HS: How has the lockdown affected your training? How are you keeping up with hockey during the lockdown?





NG: I like to read, draw, watch movies, and also cook sometimes. We have also been doing a lot of self-analysis. Our coaching staff has been asking us to analyse our own performances and give them feedback, which is interesting because we are also learning a lot of things.

We are also participating in different team activities every day. We are all divided into small groups and have to complete a given activity by a deadline, which is quite fun.

HS: Can you recount any memorable wins or competitions?





NG: I think the most memorable in terms of what we achieved was in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers last year against the US, where we beat them 6-5 on aggregate and made it to the Tokyo Olympics.

HS: What do you love the most about hockey?

NG: It's hard to point out, but I can tell you that the feeling you get when you win — it is something that you can't match with anything else in this world. I also feel hockey has given me and my family a new life, so it is something that I am really grateful for.

HS: How do you cope with losses?

NG: Honestly speaking, I'm not very good at dealing with losses. I hate to lose, and when that happens, I usually don't speak much just after the match. I take my time to recover from it.

Over time, I have also realised that it's important not to get bogged down, and it is crucial that we stay very positive no matter the situation because sport doesn't end that very day. You have to go back on the field again, and go for the win.





Neha Goyal in action against Great Britain in a match last year.

HS: What was your toughest injury and how did you overcome it?

NG: It was around 2012, during the Junior Women's Asia Cup, where I had injured the sole of my foot. I could feel something was wrong and physically, I just wasn't there.

It took me about six months to recover from it and it halted my career. It was a tough period for me, but I made it back to the junior team and played for the senior team in 2014.

But somewhere in 2015, during the National Championships in Kerala, that injury resurfaced, and I had to take some time off again. I had to go back to the junior team and start from scratch. The important thing was that I never gave up on my dream, helped by my family and friends.





A young Neha Goyal with her family.

HS: What is one ultimate goal you would like to achieve in your hockey career?

NG: I have only one dream, and I think it is one of our collective dreams as well with the Indian Women's Hockey team — we want to win an Olympic medal, and make the nation proud. We have been working hard to have the best shot at winning that elusive medal, and I am sure we will give our best to achieve that next year.

Personally, I also hope to build a house for my mother and my family.