A thing of beauty: 12 quotes that expand the boundaries of beauty

With increased awareness and dissemination, years of writing, Instagram videos, social media posts and campaigns, and efforts against one set of beauty standards, are finally bearing fruit. People, brands, and corporations alike are finally realising that these unrealistic standards of beauty are causing harm to people.





These unrealistic standards that promote only one kind of beauty are finally being shaken up, and we are celebrating real beauty of people. Beauty cannot be defined in one sense, and the new change is much appreciated. However, we still need to expand our boundaries of beauty to represent all people.





Here are some quotes that exemplify that beauty is more than one kind.









You are imperfect, permanently, and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful. - Amy Bloom, writer and psychotherapist





Whenever you are creating beauty around you, you are restoring your own soul. - Alice Walker, novelist and social activist





There is no perfection, only beautiful versions of brokenness. - Shannon L. Alder, author





Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful. - Sophia Loren, actress





Outer beauty is a gift. Inner beauty is an accomplishment. - Randi G. Fine, author









Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical. - Sophia Loren, actress





The best and most beautiful things in life cannot be seen, not touched, but are felt in the heart. - Helen Keller, author, political activist, and lecturer





Sometimes there is such beauty in awkwardness. - Ruta Sepetys, writer





For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. - Audrey Hepburn, actress





Taking joy in living is a woman’s best cosmetic. - Rosalind Russell, actress