A thing of beauty: 12 quotes that expand the boundaries of beauty

Beauty lies in all, and that goes beyond our understanding of the conventional sense of beauty. Here are some quotes that exemplify this.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
28th Jun 2020
With increased awareness and dissemination, years of writing, Instagram videos, social media posts and campaigns, and efforts against one set of beauty standards, are finally bearing fruit. People, brands, and corporations alike are finally realising that these unrealistic standards of beauty are causing harm to people.


These unrealistic standards that promote only one kind of beauty are finally being shaken up, and we are celebrating real beauty of people. Beauty cannot be defined in one sense, and the new change is much appreciated. However, we still need to expand our boundaries of beauty to represent all people.


Here are some quotes that exemplify that beauty is more than one kind.


coco chanel quotes, beauty
HUL to drop word 'Fair' from skincare cream 'Fair & Lovely'


You are imperfect, permanently, and inevitably flawed. And you are beautiful. - Amy Bloom, writer and psychotherapist


Whenever you are creating beauty around you, you are restoring your own soul. - Alice Walker, novelist and social activist


There is no perfection, only beautiful versions of brokenness. - Shannon L. Alder, author


Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful. - Sophia Loren, actress


Outer beauty is a gift. Inner beauty is an accomplishment. - Randi G. Fine, author


These women entrepreneurs are taking Ayurveda to the global market through their products


Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical. - Sophia Loren, actress


The best and most beautiful things in life cannot be seen, not touched, but are felt in the heart. - Helen Keller, author, political activist, and lecturer


Sometimes there is such beauty in awkwardness. - Ruta Sepetys, writer


For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. - Audrey Hepburn, actress


Taking joy in living is a woman’s best cosmetic. - Rosalind Russell, actress

(Edited by Suman Singh)

