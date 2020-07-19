Have fun and live merrily - 12 quotes to remind you of the beauty in life

You only live once. And yes, life is messy, difficult, and full of hurdles. But, it is also beautiful, full of fun. Here are some quotes to remind you to see the merry side of life – whenever you can.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
19th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In John Lennon’s 1980 song Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy), the singer croons, “Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans.” And how true is that! 


Life quickly passes by while we are busy deciding our future. We keep planning and working, often missing out on having fun and enjoying life, buried under work and other obligations. 


While it is important to lead a life of purpose, one should also have time to realise that life is fun and that we must enjoy it in the present. 


Here some quotes to remind you to live merrily and see the sunny side of life. 


Audrey Hepburn quotes, life and fun
Also Read

Meet the PPE-clad doctor whose positive video has gone viral in the midst of coronavirus pandemic


“Live and work but do not forget to play, to have fun in life and really enjoy it.” — Eileen Caddy, spiritual teacher and author 


“It's fun to get together and have something good to eat at least once a day. That's what human life is all about — enjoying things.” — Julia Child, TV personality and cookbook author 

“Life is all about having a good time.” — Miley Cyrus, singer and actor


“If you’re not having a good time, find something else that gives you some joy in life.” — Penny Marshall, actor


“When you start recognising that you’re having fun, life can be delightful.” — Jane Birkin, actor


nina dobrev, life quotes

“As long as I’m having fun, I’m not quitting.” — Sue Johanson, writer and sex educator 


“To pursue anything, you’ve got to have fun with it and to just never give up on it.” — Kaetlyn Osmond, Olympic medallist figure skater 


“I finally figured out the only reason to be alive is to enjoy it.”― Rita Mae Brown, author 


“Do what makes you happy, be with who makes you smile, laugh as much as you breathe, and love as long as you live.”― Rachel Ann Nunes, author 


“The trick is to enjoy life. Don’t wish away your days, waiting for better ones ahead.”― Marjorie Pay Hinckley, author

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This self-taught fashion designer’s handwoven Kashmiri shawls are a favourite with Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Karisma Kapoor

Tenzin Norzom

How this accidental entrepreneur aced the flexible workspace business with IndiQube, clocking revenue of Rs 400 Cr

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the woman providing millions of meals to sex workers and their families amid coronavirus

Rekha Balakrishnan

She became an IAS officer and got justice for her father's death after 31 years of struggle

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Almost 40 years later, Holocaust survivor Eva Erben shares her story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the musician-activist who opened for Oprah Winfrey on her stadium tour

Rekha Balakrishnan

Launched by two sisters, this saree startup is sourcing unexplored weaves of India

Nirandhi Gowthaman

These women entrepreneurs started an edtech platform to enable peer learning

Tenzin Norzom

Vidya Balan opens up about being fat-shamed and how she overcame body image issues

Ramarko Sengupta

Meet the PPE-clad doctor whose positive video has gone viral in the midst of coronavirus pandemic

Tenzin Norzom

Only a tenth of small businesses who availed credit in FY20 led by women: Report

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom