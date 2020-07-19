Have fun and live merrily - 12 quotes to remind you of the beauty in life

In John Lennon’s 1980 song Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy), the singer croons, “Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans.” And how true is that!





Life quickly passes by while we are busy deciding our future. We keep planning and working, often missing out on having fun and enjoying life, buried under work and other obligations.





While it is important to lead a life of purpose, one should also have time to realise that life is fun and that we must enjoy it in the present.





Here some quotes to remind you to live merrily and see the sunny side of life.









“Live and work but do not forget to play, to have fun in life and really enjoy it.” — Eileen Caddy, spiritual teacher and author





“It's fun to get together and have something good to eat at least once a day. That's what human life is all about — enjoying things.” — Julia Child, TV personality and cookbook author

“Life is all about having a good time.” — Miley Cyrus, singer and actor





“If you’re not having a good time, find something else that gives you some joy in life.” — Penny Marshall, actor





“When you start recognising that you’re having fun, life can be delightful.” — Jane Birkin, actor





“As long as I’m having fun, I’m not quitting.” — Sue Johanson, writer and sex educator





“To pursue anything, you’ve got to have fun with it and to just never give up on it.” — Kaetlyn Osmond, Olympic medallist figure skater





“I finally figured out the only reason to be alive is to enjoy it.”― Rita Mae Brown, author





“Do what makes you happy, be with who makes you smile, laugh as much as you breathe, and love as long as you live.”― Rachel Ann Nunes, author





“The trick is to enjoy life. Don’t wish away your days, waiting for better ones ahead.”― Marjorie Pay Hinckley, author