15 quotes that will inspire you to hustle the right way

No path to success is straight, and hustling for long can lead to feeling burnt out. Here are a few quotes to help you not lose sight of your ambition, and hustle further in the right way

By Tenzin Norzom
12th Jul 2020
With the rise of social media engagements, 'hustle culture' has become a trend for some time now. Young people are hustling hard to fulfil their professional aspirations. The 'Gen Z' cares more about doing passion-driven work — living the philosophy of doing what you love and never work a day — than just having a secure job.


However, no path to success is straight, and hustling for long can lead to feeling burnt out. At times, it can also come in the way of personal relationships.


Here are a few quotes to help you not lose sight of your ambition, and hustle further in the right way:


"Keep your eyes on the finish line and not on the turmoil around you.” — Rihanna, singer, songwriter, and businesswoman.


Michelle Obama
“You can’t have it all, all at once. Who — man or woman — has it all, all at once? Over my lifespan, I think I have had it all. But in different periods of time, things were rough.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States


“It's not the absence of fear, it's overcoming it. Sometimes you've got to blast through and have faith.” — Emma Watson, actor and activist.


"If you do not take control over your time and your life, other people will gobble it up. If you don’t prioritise yourself, you constantly start falling lower and lower on the list." — Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the US.


Oprah Winfrey
“I can never be safe; I always try and go against the grain. As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That’s how I’ve gotten to where I am.” — Beyoncé Knowles, singer and songwriter.


I think I’m decisive, and I like to get things done quickly. So, if that comes across as intimidation, I’m sorry to hear it. But it’s more in the interest of getting things done.” — Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue.


“It makes no difference how many peaks you reach if there was no pleasure in the climb." — Oprah Winfrey, talk-show host and television producer.


“Buckle up and know that it’s going to be a tremendous amount of work, but embrace it.” — Tory Burch, fashion designer and businesswoman.


"Don’t wait for permission to do something creative." — Ava DuVernay, award-winning filmmaker.


“Work hard, stay focussed, and be committed. Most often than not, you’ll come out on top.” — Priyanka Chopra, actor.


"It is amazing what you get when you quietly, clearly, and authoritatively demand it." — Merryl Streep, actor.


"Every moment wasted looking back, keeps us from moving forward. In this world, and the world of tomorrow, we must go forward together or not at all." — Hillary Clinton, politician and lawyer.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

