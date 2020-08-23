12 inspirational quotes that'll motivate you to take charge of your life and achieve success

Ever heard the saying “My life, my rules”? Popularised by viral posts and memes on the internet, the saying holds the essence of the sentiment — your life is in your own hands.





One’s life and destiny are often in their own hands — one's actions and decisions decide one's fate. Taking charge of one’s life can steer people in the right direction in life. No one else can take the decisions for you to take you on the path that you wish. That power is only vested in the individual’s hands.





No matter what the challenges or who you have to help you during tough times, only you can take charge of your life and move in the direction that you wish.





Here are some inspirational quotes to inspire you to take charge of your life.









“The power to change is in my hands.” ― Helen M. Ryan, author





“Your journey is completely yours. It is unique. Others may try to steal part of it, tell it in their words or shape it to suit them. Reality is no one can live it or own it but you. Take charge of your journey, it's yours and yours alone!” ― Kemi Sogunle, author





“Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” ― Helen Keller, author and political activist





“Taking responsibility for oneself is by definition an act of kindness.” ― Sharon Salzberg, author





“Taking personal accountability is a beautiful thing because it gives us complete control of our destinies.” – Heather Schuck, entrepreneur









“The secret ingredients to true happiness? Decisive optimism and personal responsibility.” – Amy Leigh Mercree, author





“By taking responsibility for yourself, you can stop relying on others to take responsibility for you.” ― Vironika Tugaleva, author





“In the long run, we shape our lives, and we shape ourselves. The process never ends until we die. And the choices we make are ultimately our own responsibility.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States





“If you own this story you get to write the ending.” ― Brené Brown, author and professor





“The final forming of a person’s character lies in their own hands.” ― Anne Frank, author