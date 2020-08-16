On Madonna’s birthday, here are 12 inspirational quotes by the ‘queen of pop’

Madonna, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, is a revered pop star. She is often quoted by many artists and singers including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys and many more as their inspiration.





Madonna rose to fame in the 1980s, at a time when almost all top artists were men or all-male bands. But Madonna stood out. She paved the way with her music, fashion, and statements. She is a revered figure in pop culture, and has several accolades like being one of the top-selling artists of all time.





She is often cited as one of the most successful, admired and influential female performers of all-time. She was ranked at number one on VH1's list of 100 Greatest Women in Music twice — in 2012 and in 2002. Madonna is officially certified by the Guinness World Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time.





On Madonna’s 61st birthday, here are a few quotes by ‘queen of pop’ on life, art, fame and more.









“A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.”





“I am because we are. We all bleed the same color. We all want to love and be loved.”





“I laugh at myself. I don’t take myself completely seriously. I think that’s another quality that people have to hold on to… you have to laugh, especially at yourself.”





“I think the ultimate challenge is to have some kind of style and grace, even though you haven’t got money, or standing in society, or formal education. I had a very middle, lower-middle class sort of upbringing, but I identify with people who’ve had, at some point in their lives to struggle to survive. It adds another color to your character.”





“I wouldn’t have turned out the way I was if I didn’t have all those old-fashioned values to rebel against.”









“Never forget to dream.”





“Better to live one year as a tiger, than a hundred as a sheep.”





“I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.”





“No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you’ve come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself.”





“I’ve been popular and unpopular, successful and unsuccessful, loved and loathed and I know how meaningless it all is. Therefore I feel free to take whatever risks I want.”