Smile please! 12 inspirational quotes to make you smile even in tough times

Did you know smiling is infectious? It really is. Several research studies have proven that smiling can spread from one person to another, and it has many other benefits as well. A study from Penn State University found that people who smile appear to be more likeable, courteous, and even competent. Other studies show that a smile can make people appear more attractive than others. It also lifts our mood, as well as the moods of those around us. And it can even lengthen our lives. Smiles also work as affirmations and boosts confidence when dealing with tough times.





Tough times or not, a smile is always good. Here are some quotes to remind you to keep smiling.





"I eat every two hours. I sleep for eight hours. I have lots of water. I pray to keep calm. Most importantly, I have a smile on my face." - Vidya Balan, actor





“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” – Mother Teresa, nun and missionary





“Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” – Marilyn Monroe, actor





“Smiling is definitely one of the best beauty remedies. If you have a good sense of humour and a good approach to life, that’s beautiful.” – Rashida Jones, actor





“Share your smile with the world. It’s a symbol of friendship and peace.” – Christie Brinkley, model

“Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you’ll start to see a big difference in your life.” – Yoko Ono, multimedia artist





“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.” – Connie Stevens, actor





“I like to smile. I smile even when I’m nervous since it calms me down and shows my friendliness.” – Yani Tseng, golf player





“An enigmatic smile is worth ten pages of dialogue.” – Connie Brockway, author





“Everywhere you go, take a smile with you.” – Sasha Asevedo, actor





"Just smiling at someone walking down the street can make the person's day. It's all about paying it forward." - Mariska Hargitay, actor