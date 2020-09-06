Smile please! 12 inspirational quotes to make you smile even in tough times

By Nirandhi Gowthaman|6th Sep 2020
Even research studies have shown that a smile is contagious. Smile more and pass it forward.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Did you know smiling is infectious? It really is. Several research studies have proven that smiling can spread from one person to another, and it has many other benefits as well. A study from Penn State University found that people who smile appear to be more likeable, courteous, and even competent. Other studies show that a smile can make people appear more attractive than others. It also lifts our mood, as well as the moods of those around us. And it can even lengthen our lives. Smiles also work as affirmations and boosts confidence when dealing with tough times.


Tough times or not, a smile is always good. Here are some quotes to remind you to keep smiling.


"I eat every two hours. I sleep for eight hours. I have lots of water. I pray to keep calm. Most importantly, I have a smile on my face." - Vidya Balan, actor


“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” – Mother Teresa, nun and missionary


“Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” – Marilyn Monroe, actor


“Smiling is definitely one of the best beauty remedies. If you have a good sense of humour and a good approach to life, that’s beautiful.” – Rashida Jones, actor


“Share your smile with the world. It’s a symbol of friendship and peace.” – Christie Brinkley, model

maya angelou quotes

ALSO READ

Also Read

Vidya Balan opens up about being fat-shamed and how she overcame body image issues


“Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you’ll start to see a big difference in your life.” – Yoko Ono, multimedia artist


“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.” – Connie Stevens, actor


“I like to smile. I smile even when I’m nervous since it calms me down and shows my friendliness.” – Yani Tseng, golf player


“An enigmatic smile is worth ten pages of dialogue.” – Connie Brockway, author


“Everywhere you go, take a smile with you.” – Sasha Asevedo, actor


"Just smiling at someone walking down the street can make the person's day. It's all about paying it forward." - Mariska Hargitay, actor

Edited by Suman Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet entrepreneur Aishwarya Reddy, who is reviving the dying art of traditional furniture making

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Why this woman entrepreneur’s beaded bra strap startup is a gamechanger

Nirandhi Gowthaman

5 women entrepreneurs who are empowering SMEs in India

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur is ensuring seamless use of information technology and cloud during COVID-19

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
The making of CB Insights via a B2B newsletter for data enthusiasts; Watch interview with Manish Sharma of Panasonic India and South Asia
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

These social organisations are furthering the cause of women and girl child empowerment in India

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This all-women startup is tapping into a wide influencer network serving the likes of Vans, Loreal, and Reliance Digital

Tenzin Norzom

How these Stanford and NIFT alumni started an ethical, sustainable clothing brand

Rekha Balakrishnan

Women's participation in equity market grows during COVID-19

Press Trust of India

Need to bridge information gap among aspiring women entrepreneurs in Bihar: Experts

Press Trust of India

Starting up at 55, this woman entrepreneur runs a natural skincare startup from her home

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details