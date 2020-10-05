This husband-wife duo’s plan B led to a successful tie-dye apparel and accessories startup

By Rekha Balakrishnan|5th Oct 2020
Huedee, founded by Ahana and Yash Agarwal, is cashing in on the tie-dye trend by offering colourful apparel and accessories.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In 2015, Ahana and Yash Agarwal opened a drive-in joint in Kolkata, selling burritos and desserts on the go. Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, they received ample support to pursue their dreams. However, they had to shut shop because of an unsuitable location and other challenges.

huedee

This is when the couple kicked their plan B into action.


“Yash and I have always loved fashion and style, and have always been attracted by colour combinations, style, and design. Yash has an artistic mind and was quite clear about creating something of his own. This is how Huedee was born,” explains Ahana.

ALSO READ

Pivot and Persist: How this apparel startup branched into PPE kits and now supplies to over 250 hospitals

For the free spirit

huedee

Huedee was conceptualised by the couple as an exclusive tie-dye brand. Ahana says it is a mission to inspire and connect with free-spirited minds and raise awareness about free-spirited attitudes, equality, individuality, and freedom.

The couple designed a series of accessories and apparel, outsourced them to manufacturing units in South India and launched the brand in October 2018.

They began by selling tees, tanks, co-ordinated sets for men and women and also included tie-dye scarves for pets. These are all priced between Rs 399 to Rs 3,000.


“Tie-dye was not so popular in India back then. We chose colourful and unique patterns of tie-dye for our t-shirts, tank tops, and co-ordinate sets. We introduced co-ordinated sets for men — our bestseller — in Ikat, an Indian tie-dying method, to promote the Indian handloom industry,” she adds.

ALSO READ

Cashing in on tie-dye fashion trend, this 14-year-old has started her own clothing brand

Addressing mental health

Parallel to the launch, Yash also designed a colourful, user-friendly website to kick off sales. Targeting men and women between the ages of 15 and 39, Huedee sells across India through its website and other ecommerce players like Amazon, MensXp, and LBB.

The duo also joined hands with Trijog, an organisation for mental health care and holistic wellness, and offers its services along with discounts for people seeking help.

The couple took a loan of Rs 10 lakh to kickstart their business. “We had global raw material suppliers at the beginning. However, we have shifted to everything made in India. The inventory has been scaling up ever since we entered our second financial year. We also reduced cost prices drastically since everything is made in India,” Ahana says.

Driving growth 

huedee

ALSO READ

These women entrepreneurs aim to transform the fresh food supply chain in India and tap into a market worth $2B

The co-founder claims that the business has a profit margin of 200 percent in apparels.


Tie-dye has become a popular trend in India with apparel brands and ecommerce websites like Zara, Only, and Myntra selling them. Abroad, Huedee’s competitors are Urban Outfitters, True Religion, Hollister, UNIQLO, and Ivory Ella.


“Our current strategy is to provide more and more varied colours and designs in tie-dye patterns. We have noticed a massive growth in our sales since we launched. One of the challenges we faced initially was hiring an agency to bring sales for us. We took immediate charge of the website and the digital advertisements ourselves and began to notice the difference as soon as we implemented it. Sales started to rise, the brand got more visibility, and the audience kept growing ever since,” she adds.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, Huedee’s operations were stalled for around two months, but sales started picking up once restrictions were eased. Also, every outfit was dyed in-house under Yash’s supervision.


Ahana’s advice to aspiring women entrepreneurs is to constantly “think out-of-the-box”.


“Dig deep into your ideas and offers for the public. Understand the good and the bad. Assess it all and then take productive decisions as no one else can and ever will, except you, yourself,” she says.


The couple plans to set-up a mini factory in the future to increase production to meet the rising demand.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur is helping homemakers in India achieve financial independence by upskilling them

Tenzin Norzom

Meet this woman entrepreneur who is reviving dying handloom crafts across the country

Nirandhi Gowthaman

This 16-year-old Mumbai student has developed solutions for odour-free shoes and homes

Rekha Balakrishnan

Stephanie Cohen to co-head consumer and wealth management at Goldman Sachs; becomes potential CEO successor

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Meet the winners of RAISE 2020; How investors identify unicorn startups
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Amudhavalli Raghunathan of CK Group is helping government schools gain access to education during the pandemic

Rekha Balakrishnan

This husband-wife duo’s toy startup aids child development during the formative years

Tenzin Norzom

This Gurugram-based startup helps entrepreneurs master the art of pitching to investors

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur is helping homemakers in India achieve financial independence by upskilling them

Tenzin Norzom

Window to the wild world: Animal rights activist Jane Goodall on letting animals be

Tenzin Norzom

These women-founded startups will help you keep up with your skincare routine

Tenzin Norzom

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details