Virtual career fair WiT Ignite to showcase over 1,000 jobs for women in STEM

By Tenzin Norzom|30th Oct 2020
The event promises over 1,000 job opportunities from more than 50 employers including Facebook, Qualcomm, DBS Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Allianz, and Novartis, among others.
Women in Technology (WiT) India, a platform that promotes women’s participation in STEM workforce announced its first edition of WiT Ignite, a virtual career fair for women in STEM fields which will begin from November 27 this year.


The event promises over 1000 job opportunities from more than 50 employers including Facebook, Qualcomm, DBS Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Allianz, and Novartis, among others.


Anuranjita Kumar, Founder and CEO of WiT India said that the event is an opportunity for organisations to build more inclusive STEM teams as they gear up for post pandemic growth by tapping women’s intellectual capital.


“The coronavirus pandemic has set women professionals back by more than a decade, further disbalancing gender parity at work. We firmly believe that businesses and industries are in the best position to innovate and grow when they have women and men engaging equally in technology and sciences roles,” she added.


Participating employers will be presented with a cohort of pre-assessed candidates who are ranked using AI tools. Women seeking employment can go through preparatory training which includes webinars, masterclass sessions, counselling and speed mentoring days ahead of the event.

Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM said, “For India to be a significant contributor to the post-COVID economic revival, gender parity in key organisational roles is going to be a major contributing factor.”

ALSO READ

How this banker turned entrepreneur’s platform is empowering women in STEM with skills to reach leadership positions

She added that WiT Ignite aims to help close the ever-widening gender disparity at workplace and allow employers to benefit from a rich talent pool with niche STEM skills.


Despite being a leader in STEM education with number of women completing higher education in the field, WiT India claims the situation in India is more precarious for women than almost anywhere else.


“Data suggests five out of ten women have lost jobs amidst economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.” the released said.


The virtual career fair is presented by health services and innovation company Optum Global Solutions and co-hosted with ThiinkEqual.

