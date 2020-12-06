10 quotes by Billie Eilish, the artist known as the voice of Gen-Z

By Tenzin Norzom|6th Dec 2020
From a teen indie musician to becoming an iconic pop star world over, the 18-year-old is known for redefining pop stardom.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Isn’t it lovely, all alone? Hearts made of glass, my mind of stone…goes Billie Eilish’s song Lovely that crossed one billion streams in March 2020. The singer-songwriter was recognised as the most streamed female artist on Spotify this year, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.


From a teen indie musician to becoming an iconic pop star world over, the 18-year-old's rise has given many memorable songs from Ocean Eyes and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, to Therefore I Am.


Also hailed as the voice of Gen-Z, the artist is adored for her off-screen authentic persona as well. From her rise to fame, mental health battles and suicidal thoughts, to the relief of expressing through music, she has spoken about it all.

On music

“What makes a song last is real content from a mind that is thinking a little bit harder about certain things. A lot of artists don’t really think that hard.”


“I don’t know how to function without music. When I’m not making it, I’m listening to it. It gives me courage and takes care of my mind.”

"Words are more powerful than some noises. Noises won’t last long. Lyrics are so important, and people don’t realize that."

"There are always going to be bad things. But you can write it down and make a song out of it."


“If I’m inspired to make a certain kind of song, I’m going to make that kind of song, no matter if it’s what they know me as or think I am.”


"I feel like I write so that people can think of it as theirs. If my song is exactly about your life right now, then it is. I don’t even want to say that it’s mine, because it’s yours."

ALSO READ

Inspirational quotes of Diana, Princess of Wales, that will instill your faith in kindness and humanity

On being a woman

"In the public eye, girls and women with strong perspectives are hated. If you're a girl with an opinion, people just hate you. There are still people who are afraid of successful women, and that's so lame."


"It's rare for anyone to value the opinions of a teenage girl."

On mental health

“When people ask me what I’d say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience. I had patience with myself. I didn’t take that last step. I waited. Things fade.”


"I’ve always done whatever I want and always been exactly who I am."

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet four women entrepreneurs who are riding the new edtech wave with their startups

Tenzin Norzom

With no prior experience in business, these friends launched a student mentorship startup amid COVID-19

Apurva P

Zypp to onboard more female riders, add 9,000 e-scooters on platform

Press Trust of India

These words by actor Shailene Woodly will refresh your worldview

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
2020 in review: State of startup funding, OTT's wild ride, and more
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zypp to onboard more female riders, add 9,000 e-scooters on platform

Press Trust of India

Amidst COVID-19, these two women Airbnb superhosts are all set to welcome tourists in the 'new normal’

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet 4 women leading the fight against stigma and discrimination surrounding HIV-AIDS

Tenzin Norzom

7 things you need to know about Gitanjali Rao, TIME Magazine's first-ever Kid of the Year

Tenzin Norzom

15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao named first 'TIME Kid of the Year'

Press Trust of India

With three simple raw materials, this woman entrepreneur’s startup offers a range of sustainable lifestyle products

Tenzin Norzom

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter