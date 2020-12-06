10 quotes by Billie Eilish, the artist known as the voice of Gen-Z

Isn’t it lovely, all alone? Hearts made of glass, my mind of stone…goes Billie Eilish’s song Lovely that crossed one billion streams in March 2020. The singer-songwriter was recognised as the most streamed female artist on Spotify this year, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.





From a teen indie musician to becoming an iconic pop star world over, the 18-year-old's rise has given many memorable songs from Ocean Eyes and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, to Therefore I Am.





Also hailed as the voice of Gen-Z, the artist is adored for her off-screen authentic persona as well. From her rise to fame, mental health battles and suicidal thoughts, to the relief of expressing through music, she has spoken about it all.

On music

“What makes a song last is real content from a mind that is thinking a little bit harder about certain things. A lot of artists don’t really think that hard.”





“I don’t know how to function without music. When I’m not making it, I’m listening to it. It gives me courage and takes care of my mind.”

"Words are more powerful than some noises. Noises won’t last long. Lyrics are so important, and people don’t realize that."

"There are always going to be bad things. But you can write it down and make a song out of it."





“If I’m inspired to make a certain kind of song, I’m going to make that kind of song, no matter if it’s what they know me as or think I am.”





"I feel like I write so that people can think of it as theirs. If my song is exactly about your life right now, then it is. I don’t even want to say that it’s mine, because it’s yours."

On being a woman

"In the public eye, girls and women with strong perspectives are hated. If you're a girl with an opinion, people just hate you. There are still people who are afraid of successful women, and that's so lame."





"It's rare for anyone to value the opinions of a teenage girl."

On mental health

“When people ask me what I’d say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience. I had patience with myself. I didn’t take that last step. I waited. Things fade.”





"I’ve always done whatever I want and always been exactly who I am."