Inspirational quotes of Diana, Princess of Wales, that will instill your faith in kindness and humanity

Most of Princess Diana’s 36 years were lived in the public eye. Over two decades after her untimely demise in an accident in 1997, the princess of Wales is capturing headlines again as the fourth season of Netflix show The Crown released a couple of weeks back.





It got people talking about everything from her life as mother, her family and work, to her fashion sense.





Diana is also known for her philanthropic activities and being vocal about the pleasure and satisfaction in helping those in need. Looking further into this aspect of her life, here are 15 quotes by Princess Diana to inspire you to live life on your own terms but with kindness and humility.

On living

“Only do what your heart tells you.”





“They say it is better to be poor and happy than rich and miserable, but how about a compromise like moderately rich and just moody?”

“When you are happy, you can forgive a great deal.”

“I don’t go by the rule book; I lead from the heart, not the head.”





I like to be a free spirit. Some don't like that, but that's the way I am.

On love and kindness

“Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.”





“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.”





“The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other.”





“Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.”





“I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved. I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give. I am very happy to do that, I want to do that.”

On motherhood

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's."





"Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back."





"I will fight for my children on any level so they can reach their potential."





"Don't call me an icon. I'm just a mother trying to help."