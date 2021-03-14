Top quotes by Grammy award winner Naomi Judd on life, happiness, and healing

Naomi Judd dons several hats as a teen mom, a world-famous singer, songwriter, author, and activist - and wins over the audience with each.





With daughter Wynonna Judd, Naomi formed ‘The Judds’ to become the most commercially successful duo in the history of country music. The duo went on to release six studio albums on RCA between 1983 and 1991. This lead to the production of a remarkable string of 14 No.1 singles.





Naomi, a mother of two, had her first album along with her daughter Wynonna, ‘Wynonna and Naomi’ in 1984. The album topped the charts.





Naomi retired for health reasons in 1991 after having earned eight CMA awards, five GRAMMYs, and over 20 million sales in just seven years.





The fresh blend of traditional harmonies, Appalachian folk, and bluegrass with pop appealed to audiences of all ages. This became the hit point for the duo, which went on to conquer the world.





Here are a few quotes by Naomi on health, career, and motivation.

Keep Moving

"A dead-end street is a good place to turn around."

"You only get to be a victim once. After that, you're a volunteer."

"No one's born with their destiny stamped on their forehead...we make the choices to fulfill our destiny."





"Experience gives us the tests first and the lessons later."

On parenting

"People always say 'They [teens] need a good talking to.' I've never agreed with that. A kid needs a good listening to."

On love and career

"An expert is just somebody from out of town with slides."





"Nothing beats love. Love is the greatest healing power there is; nothing else comes close. Not ancient cures, modern medicines, and technologies, or all the interesting books we read or the wise things we say and think. Love has a transformational power."





"When you're a caregiver, you need to realise that you've got to take care of yourself, because, not only are you going to have to rise to the occasion and help someone else, but you have to model for the next generation."





"Slow down, simplify, and be kind."

On healing

"Your real identity is your spiritual being. And every problem, if you're a spiritual being, every problem has a spiritual solution."





"Your body hears everything your mind says."





"Solitude is creativity's best friend, and solitude is refreshment for our souls."





"There are many paths but only one journey."





"You shouldn't be ashamed of your pain. You have the right to have your pain treated."





"Hope is a gift we give ourselves, and it remains when all else is gone."





"For many people, managing pain involves using prescription medicine in combination with complementary techniques like physical therapy, acupuncture, yoga, and massage. I appreciate this because I truly believe medical care should address the person as a whole - their mind, body, and spirit."