WhatsApp

WhatsApp

View Brand Publisher

How this woman entrepreneur uses WhatsApp to run her salads business

By Rekha Balakrishnan|2nd Apr 2021
Megha Bafna is the founder of Keep Good Shape, a Pune-based company that uses WhatsApp to provide salads as a healthier meal option.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A full-time working professional with a real-estate company, Megha Bafna also makes scrumptious salads and delivers them to people looking for healthy meal options in Pune.


In 2019, she decided to take her passion for salads to a wider audience and started sourcing orders in her locality via a WhatsApp group.

megha bafna


“Since I didn’t want to make these creative salads only for myself, I decided to test the waters by asking my friends and acquaintances to taste them. I designed a creative and that was the beginning of Keep Good Shape (KGS),” she says.


The orders began pouring in and by the end of 2019, Megha had a large number of subscribers for her wide range of salads.


Most of her customers came from the IT sector, BPOs, as well as hospitals. A team of 15 people, including delivery persons, worked with her to cater to the orders.


Since then, Keep Good Shape has reached a large number of people in Pune looking for healthy alternatives to their everyday diet.


However, the business had to shut down for almost three months with the onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.


“We could reopen the business only in August. Initially, it was slow but when people started realising the importance of eating healthy, it has picked up considerably and has doubled since we started,” says Megha.


Subscribers get a total of 26 salad dishes every month. A team of 28 now handles the business while Megha still takes care of picking the ingredients and making the dressing that goes into each salad. Her husband pitches in by taking care of the logistics part of the business.


Other than IT companies and hospitals, most of her current customers are people working from home, IT companies, hospitals and residential societies.

megha bafna

“Since we couldn’t deliver far, we have a franchisee outlet on the outskirts of Pune. We have also finalised a franchisee outlet each in Nagpur and Chennai, which will hopefully start once things get better. As of now, they are unable to come to Pune for training,” she adds.

“Keep Good Shape entirely runs on WhatsApp Business, as it enables one-on-one and consistent interaction with my customers. If you Google my name, you will find the WhatsApp number one can send the queries to,” says Megha.

The business has grown over 75 percent from the time it first began. Megha still continues with her full-time job.


“My plan is to have more franchises of Keep Good Shape and also run a cloud kitchen in the near future,” she says.


This story is part of a series spotlighting extraordinary, inspiring women from different walks of life for the See Us, Hear Us campaign powered by WhatsApp for International Women’s Day. You can read more such stories from the month-long campaign here.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this woman entrepreneur is using WhatsApp to scale her upcycled clothing brand

How Soulflower grew as a natural personal care brand in the last two decades

How these couple-turned-entrepreneurs are shining the spotlight on women farmers in Almora, Uttarakhand

The global pandemic did not stop these women from becoming entrepreneurs

Daily Capsule
Insights from YourStory’s Investor Summit 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This woman entrepreneur wants to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment in India

How entrepreneur Sharmila Oswal is channeling her patriotism for social good

This woman entrepreneur uses WhatsApp to popularise her home décor brand

How Greens and More cashed in on its subscriptions format and launched a new vertical during the pandemic

This sister duo want to put India on the global map with big fat Indian weddings

Game on: how women are levelling the playing field in gaming