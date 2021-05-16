12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

It is easy to preach happiness and often forget to value happiness when the journey gets tough. It often takes a third person to remind you to be happy. Living in the moment with gratitude could be a good way to start.

Here are 12 more quotes from powerful women writers and what they make of happiness in life.

“Happiness is in the quiet, ordinary things. A table, a chair, a book with a paper-knife stuck between the pages. And the petal falling from the rose, and the light flickering as we sit silent.” - Virginia Woolf

“I must learn to be content with being happier than I deserve.” - Jane Austen

“If happiness is anticipation with certainty, we were happy.” - Toni Morrison

“Life appears to me too short to be spent in nursing animosity or registering wrongs.” - Charlotte Brontë

“If I didn’t think, I’d be much happier.”- Sylvia Plath

Image source: Pixabay

“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” - JK Rowling

"Don't wait around for other people to be happy for you. Any happiness you get you've got to make yourself." - Alice Walker

“For ridding oneself of faith is like boiling seawater to retrieve the salt--something is gained but something is lost.” - Zaddie Smith

“Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” - Helen Keller

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” - Maya Angelou

“If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you will look forward, do so prayerfully. But the wisest course would be to be present in the present gratefully.” Maya Angelou

“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” - Edith Wharton