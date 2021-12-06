[Women in Tech] The need is to raise awareness and make the learning process more engaging, says Uma Rudhran of Fiserv

Born in a conservative middle-class family in rural Tamil Nadu, where it was not common for women to graduate or take up jobs, Uma Rudhran’s life and career were exceptions.

Finding inspiration from her mother’s family, which was supportive of women contributing to the household and found office goers’ ‘cool’, Uma aimed to be independent and make her own choices.

Uma Rudhran

During her school days, she enjoyed learning languages, history, and mathematics. But she realised early on that “I am too analytical to be an uninhibited performer”.

Three decades after completing her computer engineering degree, Uma’s experience cuts across industry verticals like BFSI, Telecom, Hi-Tech, and Life Sciences. She has successfully implemented automation and six sigma initiatives to drive improvements in IT Service Management and realise efficiencies.

In her current role as Vice President – Application Operations and Infrastructure Engineering, Fiserv Global Services, Uma is responsible for Application. It supports managing custom infrastructure builds and application operations to improve client experience and application stability and availability.

She has worked extensively on risk governance, process & control performance health and audit support and is passionate about mentoring and supporting causes of diversity & inclusion.

In a conversation with HerStory, she talks about her career, working through the pandemic, and her inspirations.

HerStory (HS): Were you always interested in STEM? Or did anything draw you to STEM?

Uma Rudhran (UR): STEM suited me well as I was very analytical and curious. What influenced me to pursue engineering was my reading habit. An engineer by profession, my favourite author’s writing on electronics and robotics inspired me to become a computer engineer when I was 15 years old. From then on, there was no turning back on my career choice. My husband is a vital science advocate and supported me in continuing with STEM and allied education for my career.

HS: Please take us through your career journey.

UR: I started as a computer skills trainer for working professionals while pursuing my education. After working as a hardware/local area networking support engineer, I settled in as an application developer. I relocated to the US and worked as an Application Development Specialist, Production Support Specialist, and Project Manager for legacy modernisation projects.

After working in the US for some time, I moved back to my family in India. I worked with EDS for 12 years in different roles - Delivery Team Manager, Delivery Leader, CoE Leader for Transition & Transformation and Application Modernisation.

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

My learning experience in automation, virtualisation, and big data came with IBM. Then while working with Bank of America’s Global Capability Center (GCC), I took on the responsibility to lead regulatory, operational, and information security risk for their GCC Technology Delivery.

In a career span of three decades, I am grateful for a well-rounded exposure to the different functions of an IT service delivery organisation.

HS: Tell us about your current role.

UR: As Vice President for Infrastructure Engineering at ﻿Fiserv﻿, I lead a talented and passionate team that provides application and infrastructure support services to our clients as part of an extended global team.

My team is responsible for onboarding our products and closely engaged in client deployments. We undertake proactive measures to identify and prevent outages and assure production stability through sustainability and reliability engineering methods, engaging closely with product development teams.

Additionally, I am responsible for consolidating the support organisation, increasing their value-add and improving service accountability of delivery that directly impacts our clients.

HS: Tell us about working in a team, how many people you oversee, and any exciting experiences.

UR: I have learned over the decades that it is most important to influence the team, directly or indirectly, you lead. The leader's success is in uniting the team behind a shared vision and helping each team member achieve their individual goals.

Most importantly, I value the relationship between co-workers, which is a constant inspiration that motivates us to think differently. Their valuable objectivity in feedback has shaped my journey, along with guidance from my leaders and mentors.

HS: How did you face the challenges of working in a pandemic?

UR: I resorted to gratitude and humility - counting my blessings that I remain relatively more privileged during this time of great distress. This time also reminded me of self-preservation and taking care of oneself first.

My focus as a team leader was on re-aligning priorities and bringing perspective to what is urgent and critical versus what can wait.

Our people understand we are an essential business provider. Additionally, our ‘family-first culture and continuous support from the leadership kept us motivated to deliver excellence for our clients.

I am #FISVProud to see how team members stepped up, covered for each other, and demonstrated unbelievable resiliency and commitment.

HS: While many women are entering tech, what more can be done to attract them, and more importantly, retain them in the workforce?

UR: While the representation of women in technology-related jobs is growing, more could be done. It is one thing to nurture young talent interested in STEM and another to excite young minds for STEM subjects in innovative ways. The need is to raise awareness at the grassroots level and make the learning process more engaging.

Fuelled by digital transformation and the pandemic, as organisations become more flexible, I believe retention of women in the technology workforce will tremendously increase.

For organisations to bring on board, nurture, and grow women talent, the ecosystem needs to come together - to ensure effective mentoring, coaching, flexibility, and growth.

Continuous support from one’s family is essential as well. This helps ensure retention and promotes growth.

HS: Why is networking essential for women in tech?

UR: Networking is essential as it builds the necessary support system for men and women alike. No technology is useful without its application. Thus, business knowledge is essential for the successful application of technology.

Networking helps further collaborative knowledge and understanding of real-life problems to be solved through innovation.

In addition, trusted networks provide the necessary safety to develop competencies and help identify growth opportunities. Our Employee Resource Group - Women in Leadership at Fiserv creates exciting opportunities to connect associates and deliver learning and networking opportunities.

HS: Why do you think there are very few women in leadership positions in tech?

UR: There are multiple reasons for this, ranging from limited support from families to low self-confidence to the challenge of pacing oneself with career growth and the challenges that come with it. Organisational support in creating an environment where women can thrive and grow to leadership roles is imperative for increasing women representation at the senior level.

HS: Why should every organisation have an equal opportunity mindset?

UR: That is the right thing to do! It is proven that a balanced and diverse talent pool is directly proportional to organisational success. Having an equal opportunity mindset is the only way to show respect for and sustain humanity.

I am glad to be part of an organisation that is an equal opportunity employer and has a benefits portfolio that builds on an inclusive and diverse ecosystem.

HS: Looking back, is there anything you'd like to change about your career?

UR: While sometimes I wished I were a core technologist rather than at the management level, I now see how one complements the other and are two facets of progress.