BabyChakra acquires TinyStep, earmarks Rs 100 cr to build India's largest mom-baby content platform in 3 years

Mumbai-based parenting platform ﻿BabyChakra﻿ has acquired a regional parenting network, ﻿Tinystep﻿ to accelerate its growth across the country. With this acquisition, BabyChakra hopes to expand its regional footprint by providing in-depth access to information related to parenting across nine languages.

The platform targets to reach 75 million moms by the end of 2022.

While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, BabyChakra has acquired a 100 percent stake in Tinystep in an all-cash deal.

Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is a part of beauty unicorn ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿. Naiyya is also co-founder of the Good Glamm Group along with Founder & CEO, Darpan Sanghvi and Co-Founder, Priyanka Gill.

Speaking to HerStory, Naiyya said, “BabyChakra’s mission is to partner with families across India to help them with the best pregnancy and parenting care. Tinystep is present in nine languages, has a content repertoire of 40,000+ created over 3 years and has the largest social followers base in parenting in India. Hence, it was but a natural pick for us to get a headstart as we considered our plans to connect in regional languages with our regional audiences.”

Naiyya and Suhail

The parenting platform has earmarked Rs 100 crore to build, what it calls India's largest mom-baby content to commerce platform over the next 3 years. This is BabyChakra’s first acquisition.

“With Tinystep, we wanted to build community and leverage this community to drive commerce. BabyChakra’s mission of enabling parents provided a great opportunity to carry this forward. Merging with BabyChakra helps us accelerate the impact of our efforts over the last few years since they are already bringing this vision to life,” Suhail Abidi, Founder of Tinystep, said in a conversation with HerStory.

Founded in 2015, Bengaluru-based Tinystep claims to provide information and advice to a wide network of parents. Its 5 million-strong followers, the company says, engage in nine different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi.

“Suhail and his team have been formidable players in the parenting pregnancy ecosystem. Their mission to connect parents within languages and regions to each other at scale has always resonated deeply. Their success and learnings in building out social assets and depth in regional content have been areas we believe to be very complementary to BabyChakra’s plans to scale rapidly. Hence, it is exciting to finally welcome Tinystep assets into the BabyChakra fold,” said Naiyya.

Speaking of why choose the acquisition path, Suhail explained, “ I’ve always admired BabyChakra’s work and am excited that Tinystep can be a part of this journey, especially now that they have launched more products to further help parents. The BabyChakra team is extremely passionate about this space and I am happy that Tinystep can add to their efforts.”

In the immediate future, the Tinystep community will stay active and continue to grow. The platform will be leveraged to reach millions of mothers across new segments, especially parents in Tier 2 and 3 geographies within India, helping increase BabyChakra’s brand reach.

On whether there are other acquisition plans in the near future, Naiyya said, “We are always looking for opportunities to help us grow our reach and impact with mothers and doctors across content, conversations, and products, however, there are none in the immediate future.”