Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
Creator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse SummitMore
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
CIO Leaders Forum
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
More
Brands of New India
More
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
Login
Newsletter

Period leaves: Why we don’t need to make it a debate

By Rekha Balakrishnan
May 21, 2022, Updated on : Sun May 22 2022 06:34:19 GMT+0000
Period leaves: Why we don’t need to make it a debate
Kerala’s state records show that female students have taken period leave as early as 1912. So, why is there still so much debate around it in India?
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over 32 years ago, one of my classmates had taken a day off because of severe menstrual cramps. And she said so to the class teacher—a stoic nun at my girls-only convent school in Kerala.

I still remember vividly as our teacher whispered in disapproval, “This happens every month and cannot be an excuse.”

This, in a state that has records showing that the Government Girls School in Tripunithura (Ernakulam District) had allowed female students to take ‘period leave’ way back in 1912.


Now, I am in my late 40s and nothing much has changed. The debate surrounding period leave is as “bloody” (pardon the pun) as ever. Whether in schools, colleges, or workplaces, the topic of menstruation still brings in polarising views.


As if women are not suffering enough with the stigma and taboo surrounding periods—whether it’s sanitary napkins wrapped in newspaper and packed in black bags, millions of women are still without access to them, or finding the right ways to dispose of used ones.

period leave

The topic of period leave is a difficult decision for many

The case for period leave

The topic of ‘paid period leave’ seems to be a difficult discussion for many. Should it be different from sick leave? Should there be state-mandated period leaves every month that women can avail of, if and when they need them?

Apart from discriminatory practices in societies that force women to isolate themselves during their periods or poor menstrual hygiene, biological factors too, play a significant role in making the case for period leave.

During their menstrual cycle, women can experience any and all the following symptoms—PMS (premenstrual syndrome), heavy bleeding, abdominal cramps, nausea, headache, and a general feeling of uneasiness and listlessness, among others.


Menstrual disorders include dysmenorrhea (painful cramps), oligomenorrhea (infrequent periods), and metrorrhagia (bleeding at irregular intervals). Conditions like endometriosis and PCOS, common among women can also lead to painful periods.


As early as 1992, Bihar had announced a two-day period leave for women working in the government sector up to the age of 45.


In 2017, Mumbai-based digital media startup Culture Machine announced that women employees were allowed to take a day off on the first day of their period. Today, around 12 companies in India offer paid period leave, including Swiggy, Mathrumbi, Magzter, Wet and Dry, IndustryARC, iVIPANAN, Gozoop, and Horses Stable News.


In 2018, the Menstruation Benefits Bill, 2018, was tabled in Parliament, which stipulates two days of menstrual leave and better rest facilities at the workplace. However, it is yet to receive assent.


When food delivery giant ﻿Zomato﻿ in 2020 announced that women can avail of up to 10 days of period leave in a year, it sparked extreme reactions. While the “gender inclusive” policy was hailed by many, others were quick to point out the tone of the announcement.


Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a blog post said, “There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave.” But he also added, “These leaves should only be availed if you are really unable to attend to work. Do not abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks.”


While we leave it to you dear readers to deliberate on whether this was a warning, caveat, or a matter of concern, it’s time to bring old-fashioned empathy into the picture.


Post the Zomato-announcement, renowned journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted,


Which brings us back to the question—why do some women ask for period leave? Because each of our bodies is different and behaves differently during periods. How each one of us endures pain is also different.


Why is it difficult to understand and empathise rather than deride it as a statement of wokeness? When a company grants period leave, it’s an acknowledgement and understanding of what women go through for a really long period of their lives. (Although Zomato didn’t really have to imply that women will ‘abuse’ period leave.) If someone has a difficult time, month after month, doesn't she have the right to rest when she feels extreme discomfort or pain brought on by menstruation?

While companies can formulate policies and set things right, women themselves need to be made comfortable about their bodies and speaking about them. Companies, too, need to stop treating it as a favour.

Women are already facing issues that prevent them from addressing their pain. In fact, studies have revealed that period cramps are as serious as heart attacks yet we still think—will I be dismissed as unproductive if I take a day off because I am in too much pain? Then there are other concerns. What if I have a female manager who does not take one, will there be an unfair comparison between us if I do?


Personally, I have been fortunate enough to cruise through my menstrual cycles most of the time, but when I see a fellow female colleague double over in pain, I can’t help but question the lack of a period leave across the workforce.

ALSO READ

With period leave, more women delivery partners, and a new co-founder, Zomato leads on D&I front

The India problem

period leave

Whether it’s a woman working in corporate India or in its villages, women’s health seems to matter very less.

The Spanish government recently approved a bill, which grants an unlimited amount of paid ‘menstrual leave’, with the state social security system—and not employers—paying for the medical leave.


Here, the state taking cognisance of a woman's health issue needs to be commended. If introduced in a country like India with a much larger population, the question is, will it take into account women working in the unorganised sector too?

My house help back in my ancestral village in Kerala gets seasonal work, mostly during the sowing of crops and harvesting. She cannot afford to take a single day off in these months even if she has severe bleeding or cramps because that would mean a loss of wages.

A shocking report released in 2019 revealed that 13,000 sugarcane women farmers in Beed, Maharashtra, underwent hysterectomies to avoid loss of wages arising from health issues due to menstruation, childbirth, and others.


Whether it’s a woman working in corporate India or in its villages, women’s health seems to matter very less.

The bottom line is we could all do with a bit of rest—especially on days when our uterus is waging a war within. No battle (or blood) lines need to be drawn and ‘period leave’ can become just another term in the workplace lexicon.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Know your rights: 10 laws that protect women and their rights

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

From Kargil, Drass, and Siachen to Flipkart: How this ex-Indian Army officer is acing the supply chain game

Millennial moms are big time online shoppers, discover online businesses: Survey

Daily Capsule
The birth of OTT platform STAGEx
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet this Chief Advisor leading the Indian arm of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices

[HS Exclusive] Acting is my passion, but being an entrepreneur comes naturally: Sunny Leone

India's one million all-women ASHA volunteers honoured by WHO

[HS Exclusive] How FreshMenu went from nearly shutting down to raising Rs 50 Cr and getting back on its feet stronger than ever

This woman entrepreneur is bringing luxury clothing from European fashion boutiques to Indian consumers

Mentoring women isn’t enough, we must champion them: Nava Swersky, leading Israeli VC, entrepreneur