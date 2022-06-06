The D2C brands founded by women favoured by Millenials and Gen Z

The older generation brings with them collective wisdom from having seen and been through the vagaries of life. However, this may not always be relatable to the new generation, especially as the world then has little resemblance to the world as it is now.





In recent years, the internet slang ‘OK Boomer’ became a popular retort or mockery to the older generation – specifically those born before 1965 – to simply brush off their misinformation and beliefs.





The huge stock of OK Boomer memes online is proof enough that the Gen Z and millennials' tastes and preferences are vastly different from their older generations.





The difference can also be seen in their lifestyle changes and needs. But worry not, because filling this gap is a rising crop of young entrepreneurs launching brands and products that the youth can resonate with.





HerStory presents five women entrepreneurs who are specifically catering to the Gen Z and millennial population. From healthcare supplements to the choicest socks and everyday fashion, from managing their finances to more, here’s a list of startups banking on the GenZ!

Soxytoes

A good pair of socks cannot go unnoticed, and could potentially even be an interesting conversation starter, according to entrepreneur Vidushi Kanoria. And so, her Noida-based startup ﻿Soxytoes﻿ is quenching the Gen Z and millennials’ thirst for quirky socks.





The D2C brand keeps up with trends and brings fresh designs of funky socks featuring internet trends, millennial lingo, and other themes based on pop culture shows, food, and cute animal prints, priced between Rs 200 and Rs 250.





Founded with Aayush Goenka, the D2C brand first started selling online on its website and on leading ecommerce websites like Amazon and Myntra, and eventually entered the brick-and-mortar space by setting up pop-up stalls.





Starting with a seed capital of Rs 1.5 lakh, the startup has been profitable since inception and raised an undisclosed amount of funding from a Gurugram-based based angel network, which includes Sorabh Agarwal, angel investor and former SMD, Copal Amba; Hemant Dua, angel investor and former CEO of Delhi Daredevils’; and Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee Safe.

Pickright Technologies

Archana Elapavuluri’s journey with investing and the lack of resources to make informed decisions led her to start ﻿Pickright Technologies﻿.





Founded in 2019 with her former colleague Namandeep Bhatia, Pickright Technologies is a wealthtech startup that aims to help millennials plan and manage their finances. It leverages deeptech, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) modules to help people build smart portfolios in an autopilot mode, irrespective of the size of the investment.





Targeting people aged between 18 and 30, it offers a range of services including a diverse, ready-made portfolio called ‘Investpacks,’ smart advisory, and periodic monitoring, among others.





Backed by JITO Angel Network and 100X VC, Archana claims the platform has zero operations overhead. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic helped create more awareness of financial stability and ways to brace for uncertainty.

Welly

Research shows that Millenials in India are falling sick more often due to changes in lifestyle and rely on supplements as preventive healthcare. New Delhi-based health and wellness startup Welly aims to simplify supplements by providing easy-to-consume vitamin gummies for restful sleep, immunity boost, and healthy hair, skin, and nails.





Founded in February 2021 by Urvi Raghbeer, she says the startup creates vegan, gluten-free, and science-backed effective products that are tasty, fun to consume, and easily fit into daily lifestyles.





A direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, its products are available across India via its website and marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Pharmeasy, Purplle, Woovly.





In March 2022, ﻿Welly﻿ raised $400,000 in a seed round led by Anthill Ventures with participation from angel investor Roshan Abbas and Tollywood actor Allu Sneha Reddy.

Spring Diaries

College graduates Megha Poddar and Shradha Ponappa saw that the younger generation could not resonate with many brands, and decided to take matters into their own hands by starting one. In 2015, the duo founded the fashion brand ﻿﻿Spring Diaries﻿ (earlier known as Red Velvet).





Started with a total investment of about Rs 50 lakh, they started designing trendy casual wear within the price range of Rs 1,800 to Rs 8,000 for a young audience, and diversified to cater to women aged between 18 to 50.





The direct-to-consumer brand benefited greatly from coronavirus-induced lockdowns as demand for casual wear soared. The startup has gone from earning Rs 50,000 per month to clocking Rs 30-35 lakh a month at present.