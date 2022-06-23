Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS Tamil
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
EnterpriseStory
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
Login
Newsletter

Rohtak resident 19-yr-old Shanan Dhaka becomes topper of NDA's first women's batch

By Anju Narayanan
June 23, 2022, Updated on : Thu Jun 23 2022 11:19:27 GMT+0000
Rohtak resident 19-yr-old Shanan Dhaka becomes topper of NDA's first women's batch
On September 22, 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that women candidates are allowed to appear for the NDA entrance exam.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nineteen-year-old Shanan Dhaka has topped the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination among women. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Shanan ranked 10th overall in the NDA entrance examination, which will admit women cadets for the first time this year.


The decision to include women in the NDA entrance exam was rolled out after the Supreme Court directed the central government in September 2021. According to government figures, of the 5,75,856 applicants for the entrance exam, 1,77,654 were women, which makes Dhaka's feat truly commendable.


Union Civil Aviation Miniter Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted that Shanan's achievements shall inspire a generation of youth towards dedicating themselves to nation-building and service.

ALSO READ

Major Ponung Doming becomes first woman Lt. Colonel from Arunachal Pradesh

Talking to The Indian Express about her preparations for the exam, Dhaka said she studied five hours a day for 40 days and made it a point to solve previous years’ papers.


Speaking to ANI, Shanan's father Vijay Kumar Dhaka said his daughter grew up in Army surroundings, lived in cantonment areas, "and saw how respectfully Army officers are treated... this is how she decided to join the Army."


Media reports quoted Shanan stating that she believes working in the Army is not a job but a service to the nation.


Shanan, who studied in the Army Public Schools at Roorkee, Jaipur, and Chandimandir (Panchkula), had enrolled for an undergraduate course at Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi last year when she learnt of the opportunity at NDA, stated a report by The Indian Express.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Five travel companies run by women

Vineeta Singh’s Instagram is a goldmine for lessons in entrepreneurship. Here are our favourites

Meet 3 women who turned their passions into digital professions

Meet 4 women entrepreneurs promoting handicrafts of India’s artisans and weavers

Daily Capsule
Employee benefits: 101
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Five travel companies run by women

Urban farmer, influencer, Worm Rani—the many faces of Vani Murthy

DSEU, Government of NCT of Delhi, and IWWAGE release study on ‘barriers & opportunities for aspirational women entrepreneurs'

Teens design gamified programme to help kids understand finance

Sirona launches period tracker on WhatsApp

Droupadi Murmu may become India’s first tribal and second woman president