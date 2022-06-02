Zeal Global Corp. introduces scholarships for 100 women for training in the logistics sector

Zeal Global Corporation has felicitated 100 women with scholarships for training in the logistics sector at the Air Cargo Show on Wednesday.





Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central attended the event on Day 2 of the three-day event, being organised at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Poonam Mahajan with Zeal officials

According to a press release, Zeal is in the process of selecting the first 100 women through a rigorous selection process to offer diversified courses, including basic air cargo courses, logistics & supply chain basics and ecommerce logistics. The courses will cover the entire value chain of logistics and the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders with a detailed understanding of the ecommerce supply chain process flow, International Commercial Terms, documentation and a lot more. Moreover, it will also cover world geography, air, and sea routes, seaport and airports as part of the scholarship.





Undertaking this initiative, Zeal aims at raising awareness amongst women professionals in the air cargo industry by celebrating and promoting their achievements. Additionally, the vision is to overwhelm them with an opportunity to speak at cargo and logistics forums while sharing the best practices and actionable points toward business growth. Such initiatives will also create a gender balance across levels in the industry.





Speaking at the event, Nipun Anand, Director, Zeal Global Corp. stated, “While operating in the Indian logistics business, we are striving to empower women and have been working towards undertaking new initiatives to facilitate gender diversity across the industry, following the global standards. We at Zeal firmly believe that upskilling and re-skilling of women and their participation in training initiatives will indeed open up a plethora of opportunities to help them move towards more technical and higher positions. And, this will certainly contribute to narrowing the gender gap in the workforce across India.”

At the event, Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament- Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central said, “I am extremely overwhelmed to launch the national scholarship for women in logistics and supply chain, an initiative by Zeal Global Corp. Their endeavour of achieving women’s excellence in supply chain operations and logistics industry will open new avenues of career goals for women.”

“In the last eight years, the Union Govt led by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has brought in several women-led development schemes. Policies have been framed focusing on the betterment of women across all sectors. While de-genderisation of roles has happened in the logistics industry, technology has enabled greater participation of women. Women now play an extremely important role in the logistics industry,” she added.