Warmup Ventures launches second fund worth Rs 300 Cr

Warmup Ventures on Tuesday said it launched its second fund, Warmup Fund II, a SEBI-registered category 2 AIF, with a corpus of Rs 300 crore.

Backed by late-stage founders and second-generation entrepreneurs, Warmup Ventures plans to invest Rs 5-7 crore each in 25-30 early-stage startups across sectors, with a significant provision for follow-on rounds.

The fund is founded by entrepreneurs Sharad Bansal (an IIT Delhi alumnus and Founder of edtech startup Tinkerly), Rajendra Lora (an IIIT Jabalpur alumnus and Founder of agritech firm Freshokartz), and Yogesh Chaudhary (Owner of Jaipur Rugs). Over the past 5-6 years, the trio has backed over 100 emerging startups through their combined angel investments, offering funding capital and a network to help founders thrive.





“We are creating a platform that connects heritage with future growth,” noted Yogesh Chaudhary, Founding Partner at Warmup Ventures.

Also Read Indian venture capital set to evolve with the economy: Stellaris Ventures

Established in mid-2023 as a syndicated fund, Warmup Ventures has backed over 15 early-stage startups so far. These include Boba bhai, a quick-service restaurant brand; Nitro Commerce, an AI-powered martech solutions provider; MiniMines, a recycling Li-ion battery startup; Biva Analytics, a business intelligence and virtual analytics platform for D2C brands; fintech startup RocketPay, and agritech startup Balwaan Krishi.





“Having experienced the founder's journey ourselves, we deeply understand the importance of the right capital in driving a venture’s success. At Warmup, we are dedicated to going beyond funding by equipping early-stage founders with the knowledge and networks to make informed decisions and scale faster”, added Sharad Bansal, Managing Partner, Warmup Ventures.