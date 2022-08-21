9 podcasts for the ambitious woman

Everyday life often sees us catching up with tasks, goals, and relationships, with new curveballs thrown every other hour. On most days, one tends to be so busy that there's no time to open a book for qualitative ‘me time’. That’s where podcasts come in. They are a great way to immerse yourself in a wide range of topics and wisdom while going about your daily life.





To help you get started, we share some of our favourite podcasts.

Great Women of Business

This covers a lot of issues that affect women on a day-to-day basis–wage gap, motherhood penalty, and the glass ceiling. Listen to stories of business savvy women who battled sexism all the way to the executive suite. They are both thought provoking and inspiring. From Coco Chanel and Mrs Fields to Julia Child and Martha Stewart, this special 12-episode series presents the triumphs of individuals ahead of their time. The series examines the most innovative business principles and how they shaped people's work and lives.





Click here to listen (https://link.tospotify.com/edyxsdzAJbb)

Girlboss Radio

Listen to honest conversations with trailblazing women including actor Charlize Theron and Marie Claire US Editor-in-Chief Anne Fulenwider. These women go deep into what it takes to build a successful career or grow a business with staying power, while living life on their own terms and navigating personal and professional hiccups. Expect hilarious, vulnerable, and useful conversations that humanise the known, champion the unknown, and laugh a little at the absurdity of life. It’s perfect for those looking for an insight into a range of creative professions with editors, writers, musicians, and artists talking every week.





Click here to listen (https://www.girlboss.com/)

Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham

Hosted by supermodel Ashley Graham, this online podcast consists of honest conversations with big achievers such as entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West, singer Demi Lovato, and media mogul Arianna Huffington. They are pretty inspiring to say the least and give a perspective on their larger-than-life existence.

Click here to listen (https://www.stitcher.com/show/pretty-big-deal-with-ashley-graham)

MoneyControl Podcast

To state the obvious, it’s vital to know how to manage your money and everything that’s happening in the business sector. For now it’s not enough to just earn but it is also equally vital to have a long-term, sustainable savings and retirement plan. To make smart choices, there’s help at hand–to know when and where to invest. While financial independence is necessary for everyone, it’s more important for Indian women who are still told that their rightful place is in the kitchen.

Click here to listen (https://www.moneycontrol.com/podcast/)

Snacks Daily

Picture financial news but in a manner that your brain can digest and process easily. Get smarter with an entertaining breakdown of three top business stories in just 15 minutes. It is perfect for those on the go. This could be a great kickstarter to your day, while driving, or a quick unwinding session after work.





Click here to listen (https://link.tospotify.com/Cw3RisFBJbb)

Interpreting India

Every week, the folks behind this podcast bring in voices from India and around the globe to unpack how tech, the economy, and foreign policy impact the country’s relationship with the world. A Carnegie India production, it is hosted by Srinath Raghavan.





Click here to listen (https://link.tospotify.com/lyoonDpBJbb)

How Did This Get Made?

Comic actors Paul Sheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Manzoukas host this hilarious podcast about movies that are so bad that they are somehow good. Tune in for a special celebrity guest whom this trio forces to watch some iconic bad movie. Think on the lines of Underworld, Space Jam, and Little Italy. Then they all discuss the wonderful ridiculousness of the said movie and try to figure out how it possibly got produced. We say this is a good stress buster and it’s perfect if you’re looking to get your mind off a busy day.





Click here to listen (https://www.earwolf.com/show/how-did-this-get-made/)

Stuff You Should Know

If you have ever wanted to know about champagne, satanism, Stonewall Uprising, chaos theory, LSD, El Nino, True Crime, and Rosa Parks, this podcast is for you. Catch up with all this and more as you listen to Josh and Chuck chatter.





Click here to listen (https://link.tospotify.com/wSpHf41BJbb)

The Broad Experience

This is a 20-minute podcast hosted by Ashley Milne-Tyte that tackles some of the big issues facing women in the workplace–things we think about but don’t always talk about. Tune in for direct and honest conversations about the unspoken and often overlooked details of life and work in a day for women. How women are spoken to, what are the expectations that are not mentioned openly, ageism, non-supportive partners, and much more.





Click here to listen (www.thebroadexperience.com/)