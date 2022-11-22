Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

NASSCOM Foundation and Gen empower 200 women agripreneurs with digital skills in two districts of Maharashtra

By Anju Narayanan
November 22, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 22 2022 11:51:04 GMT+0000
NASSCOM Foundation and Gen empower 200 women agripreneurs with digital skills in two districts of Maharashtra
Women entrepreneurs in Latur and Osmanabad were upskilled in digital adoption and beneficiaries were successfully trained in digital, financial and entrepreneurship skills.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Laying down a strong foundation to empower rural women entrepreneurs in the digital economy, NASSCOM Foundation and Gen, a global company, have successfully trained women entrepreneurs in Latur and Osmanabad districts in Maharashtra.


According to a statement from the foundation, this initiative to digitally upskill women has been successful with 200 women entrepreneurs in agriculture and agriculture-allied businesses. Nearly 99% of the entrepreneurs trained under this project are now able to use digital communication tools to boost their businesses and almost all of them have been successfully skilled in digital adoption.

Empowering women to do more with Tech

Trishala Ramesh Mane, an entrepreneur from Latur, had a positive experience with the foundation. “I was doing quite well in my businesses, but had very limited knowledge of a smartphone and did not know how to use it to expand my business. After the training, I could make and receive calls, read WhatsApp messages, and watch YouTube videos to enhance my business," she said.


Executed by NASSCOM's grassroots partner, Swayam Shiksham Prayog (SSP) has helped narrow the existing gender gap in access to digital technology. So far, this training has provided opportunities for women entrepreneurs to find market linkages and knowledge of various existing government schemes in available at their disposal. Besides empowering entrepreneurs with digital skills, it has helped them establish, maintain, and accelerate their businesses in agriculture, dairy farming, and other such industries.


Most loved story

Women empowerment, inclusion fundamental to NASSCOM Foundation’s programmes


Gender disparity in entrepreneurship

A report by Bain and Company reveals that COVID-19 has affected almost 73% of women-run enterprises in India, while the revenue of nearly 20% of female entrepreneurs dwindled to zero.


"Gender disparity in economic participation remains significantly high and deeply embedded in our social fabric," said Nidhi Bhasin, Chief Executive Officer, NASSCOM Foundation. "That said, we have seen first-hand how technology fosters inclusion by creating equity in opportunities. It is a catalyst that enables women to become economically active, particularly in this ever-evolving digital world," she added.


Recent research by MicroSave Consulting also highlights that as many as 82% of female-owned micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) reported a decrease in their income, compared to 72% of male-owned enterprises. They faced greater restrictions that made them unsustainable, including decreasing demand, lack of knowledge of digital technologies, rising costs of inputs, inability to access markets, and an increased burden of care work at home, among other factors. 


“We are here to help women unlock new possibilities for the future through technology. In collaboration with NASSCOM Foundation, we are providing access to resources to help close the gender gap and give women the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world," said Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Gen.


Digital transformation is an enduring journey. However, through initiatives like these, women entrepreneurs are being supported with digital knowledge, and educated on online channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube which are critical to scale businesses in the digital economy.


This story has been updated to reflect a different headline and correct typos.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 ways in which Princess Diana changed the world for good

Meet the co-founder of the world’s largest startup accelerator programme for women in tech

4 organisations that help women restart their career after a break

Redefining and disrupting the fashion industry with Masoom Minawala

Daily Capsule
Genome testing at your doorstep
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This woman entrepreneur believes her network of ‘Sahelis’ across rural India can solve for climate change

BetterPlace partners with British International Investment to upskill 100K women by 2024

How community support and the will of its staff helped Mitti Café pivot during the pandemic

This woman entrepreneur’s digital memory jar helps you build a mental scorecard

How can more rural women enter formal financial system? Kalpana Ajayan of Women’s World Banking weighs in

How new-age women entrepreneurs are leading the economic surge in 2022