Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Sahar Mansoor is on a mission to ensure zero-waste, ethical consumption

By Nikita Bameta
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 07:22:05 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Sahar Mansoor is on a mission to ensure zero-waste, ethical consumption
Sahar Manoor, the founder of Bare Necessities—a brand focusing on zero-waste living—shares a glimpse of her entrepreneurial journey.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A studious child from early on, Sahar Mansoor grew up interested in the environment and wanted to become a professor, but ended up becoming an “accidental entrepreneur.” 

After finishing her Bachelor’s in Political Science and Environmental Planning from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, and a Master’s in Environmental Economics and Law at the University of Cambridge, Mansoor was looking forward to do her PhD. 

That somehow did not work out, and for the first time in her academic journey, she had to sit back and reflect on the options she had. 

Soon after, amid the Ebola outbreak in 2014, Mansoor took up a work opportunity at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. 

Upon moving back to India in 2015, while performing groundwork in the solar energy space, she came across a waste-picker community and their work impacted her significantly. 

She was appalled by how the community was impacted by the prevalent grave garbage crisis. She wanted to stop contributing to the crisis and as a result, founded ﻿Bare Necessities﻿ in 2016. 

Sahar

What began as a hobby to apply theories to practical life eventually turned out to be a more conscious effort to facilitate mindful consumption. 

Today, Bare Necessities is actively providing sustainable personal and home care products, sustainability workshops, online courses, and much more. 

Mansoor shares, “Bare Necessities was set up with this very ambitious role to make conscious consumption and zero waste living the norm and not the exception.” 

“The convenience of us having access to amazing products, at the tip of our fingers, with access to technology shouldn’t cost the environment,” she adds, and we agree.

Mansoor shares how she faced the hurdle of access to finance. “There were a couple of factors that contributed to it. I was a young female founder pitching in 2015 when sustainability was not yet on the map of many investors. Another thing could be that maybe I looked young and inexperienced.”

However, that did not stop her and soon, people were reaching out to her instead. 

For her, this was a valuable lesson. She says, “Just focus, double down, build what you have to build, and maybe then the universe will attract [it], and it will come your way.”

Once Mansoor was asked to “stop being ambitious” and be satisfied with making products in her mother’s kitchen by a well-known mentor in the startup ecosystem. 

“I remember coming back home, and I was like—I am going to make this happen and prove to this gentleman that he was wrong in his advice that day,” she proudly recalls.    

Her advice to women leaders? “Be authentically yourself, always tune into yourself, and listen to what you intuitively want to do or want to build or start. The only way to figure out if your startup idea or anything else is going to land is if you give it a shot. So, just do it!” 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

This Chandigarh-based entrepreneur is empowering local artisans with handmade designer planters

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra