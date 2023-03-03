Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 12:42:58 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges
Prianka Jhaveri co-founded The Mend Packaging with two friends from college to provide sustainable packaging solutions.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online shopping is here to stay, but does the packaging have to be part and parcel of our lives? 

One day, in the midst of the pandemic, Prianka Jhaveri noticed the unnecessary cardboard packaging that one of her online deliveries brought along. She discussed her concerns regarding the environment with her college friends, Rishika Reddy and Rhea Kothari. 

“Sustainability as a concept was picking up around that time. But a large part of our population did not know how to adopt sustainable practices. We decided to address this issue. What began as a random conversation in our WhatsApp group became the basis for Mend Packaging,” Jhaveri recalls. 

The trio, who come from different corners of the world, namely Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Jersey, launched Mumbai-based ﻿The Mend Packaging﻿, a sustainable packaging solution that reduces cardboard wastage, in 2020.

Jhaveri’s first brush with packaging solutions happened much earlier. After graduating from Barnard College, US, she worked with Dubai-based Cedar Management Consulting where she was tasked with finding alternatives to plastic bottles for a leading FMCG brand in India. 

With Mend Packaging, Jhaveri and her friends decided to break myths related to sustainability such as the lack of sustainable raw materials and the quality of sustainable packaging products.

However, operating in a male-dominated and fragmented market is not easy. Apart from busting myths around sustainability, Jhaveri says they had to deal with bias from local vendors and suppliers.

“One way to deal with these biases is clear communication. From day one, we have been very vocal about what we are doing and our brand ethos to our clients and customers. We relied on our strengths like building networks, using our technical knowledge of the industry, and strategising,” she says.

Persevering and adapting to challenges is important, and Jhaveri feels that pushing one’s limits when “things are sailing smoothly is as important as trying harder during hard times”. 

“Perseverance can make or break things. When things seem easy, the three of us push ourselves harder. That’s when we create, build, and innovate for our audience. We are very driven and keep each other on our toes to think about the next improvement,” she explains. 

Networking and constant learning are vital to success, and the founder gives the example of her own company where her team members meet industry stakeholders over coffee and learn better about the market.

“I met my co-founders at a college networking event and some of our big clients at networking events. The minute you start networking, you are encouraging collaboration over competition, which enables you to do so much more,” says Jhaveri.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

This Chandigarh-based entrepreneur is empowering local artisans with handmade designer planters

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Mrittika ‘Mou’ Sarin: The queer screenwriter who picked up the pen to find her identity