Caring for her mother led Bhairavi Shibulal to start a cancer support centre for patients and caregivers

After completing her education in International Studies and Business from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal worked in private equity strategy consulting and retail research firms across three continents. She returned to India in 2017 to set up “sustainable businesses with a social conscience”.

Around the same time, Shibulal’s mother Lakshmi was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal

“After my mother’s diagnosis, I joined my father, S Madhusudhan, in being the primary caregiver for my mother until she passed away in November 2018. This experience opened my eyes to the realities of life with cancer and the gaps that exist in the healthcare system,” Shibulal tells HerStory.

In 18 months, they had to shuttle between various hospitals and diagnostic centres. While they found access to top medical care, Shibulal realised not all doctors have the bandwidth to provide the kind of support patients need, and perhaps they should not be expected to.

She points out that India has over two million cancer patients and less than 350 oncologists, which results in most doctors spending only a few minutes with “each of their patients, which results in many of the holistic needs of the patient and caregiver often going unaddressed.”

“Amma and I would have long conversations about our experiences. Two things that came up time and time again were the absence of relevant information and support--the two biggest things that we felt we lacked. Most people with chronic illness today do not have access to the right information, the right healthcare professionals, and the right support, and are often forced to navigate their care journey alone,” she explains.

As a former caregiver, Shibulal understood life with chronic illness can be challenging, complicated, and overwhelming–for both patients and families. As she spoke to more patients, caregivers, hospitals, and healthcare professionals around the world, she realised there was a need for:

Access to affordable healthcare

Answers to burning questions—a safe space to understand the diagnosis, have private discussions, choose the best hospital/the right clinical expert, and be better prepared for the road ahead; and

Assistance in dealing with the various impacts of illness on our bodies, work, lifestyle, relationships, and finances, and a trusted partner to alleviate stress and guide us through the entire care journey.

These insights led to the creation of The Solis Health Cancer Support Centre that offers emotional, practical, and social support for anyone touched by cancer. The initiative is part of the international network of Maggie’s, a UK-based organisation well-known in the cancer support space.

The Solis Health Benefit Plans provide access to care at affordable rates and helps patients and families connect with clinical experts all over the world.

Essential component in healthcare

The first Solis Health Cancer Support Centre recently opened in Brunton Road in Bengaluru. Some of its key services include emotional support such as individual counselling and support groups for patients and caregivers, social support through interactive workshops, a community library and lounge, and practical support that includes diet and nutrition counselling, yoga, meditation, and wellness sessions.

Shibulal admits there are very few support groups, and hopes theirs will complement clinical care and be an essential component in the allied health space.

“Research suggests that support groups can play an important role in supporting patients and caregivers alike and help them cope with the psychological burden of illness. Having undergone a similar journey, sharing of stories by survivors along with providing access to relevant information and people can be a great source of strength for patients and caregivers,” she says.

Still in its post-launch space, she says the Solis Health Cancer Support Centre has received a positive response from patients, caregivers, and oncologists.

“In addition to the services at the Solis Health Cancer Support Centre,

we have also launched Solis Health Benefit Plans where members can access preferred rates for treatment across our network of 7,600+ hospitals across 3,000 cities and towns in India, which results in large savings on their out-of-pocket expenses,” she says.

In the coming months, she plans to introduce solutions for members from the below poverty line (BPL) category.

Shibulal is also an investor in healthcare and has backed innovative enterprises in areas ranging from therapeutics and genomic analysis to comprehensive care platforms. She is the daughter-in-law of SD Shibulal, Co-founder and former CEO, Infosys, who is also an investor in Solis Health.

“My mother didn’t like to postpone joy—when she was ill, most people were unaware that she had cancer. Even chemotherapy was not enough to stop her from travelling, cooking, spending time with her loved ones, and living her life. But she should not be the exception. At Solis Health, we want to create a more inclusive and empathetic healthcare environment, one where anyone touched by chronic illness is empowered with the right tools and support, so that they may better navigate the world of care,” she says.