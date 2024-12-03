WinZO takes Zupee to court alleging corporate espionage; Zupee denies

Gaming startup WinZO on Tuesday filed a suit against multiplayer gaming app Zupee, seeking a permanent injunction for alleged unethical and unfair trade practices, corporate espionage, and an attempt to steal confidential information.

In a statement sent to YourStory, Zupee said, “We strongly deny all allegations made by WinZO against us in the matter.”

WinZO said it took legal action after finding evidence of Zupee allegedly inducing WinZO employees and other critical business affiliates to breach confidentiality agreements in an effort to exploit sensitive business data, practices, and trade secrets.

“At WinZO, we uphold zero-tolerance for unethical business practices and remain steadfast in our commitment to protect what we have built. We will pursue and expose anyone who threatens the integrity of our business,” a spokesperson for WinZO said in a statement.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of the startup ecosystem, and we refuse to stand idle while unscrupulous elements and competitors attempt to undermine it with deceitful tactics. This is not just about WinZO—this is about defending the very principles that drive progress and entrepreneurship,” they added.

The company has allegedly found evidence of Zupee reaching out to its employees and business associates through intermediary market research firms such as Data Empiric and Alpha, offering compensation for divulging confidential information.

WinZO alleges that these firms solicited its employees under the pretext of “research exercises” but were attempting to extract details regarding the company including revenue, distribution channels, proprietary algorithms, and insights.

In response to these allegations, Zupee said, “The Hon'ble Court has already taken on record Zupee's statement that we do not have any confidential information pertaining to WinZo nor do we seek any such confidential information. Despite WinZo's baseless and superficial claims of even having produced evidence, the fact remains that no prima facie case could be made out by WinZo and the Hon'ble Court did not grant any of the purportedly urgent interim reliefs sought by WinZo.”

WinZO also claimed that Zupee’s COO and chief of staff actively participated in such calls to extract information.