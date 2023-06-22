Driving Gender Equity: How electric vehicles are empowering women

The automotive industry is experiencing a electrifying transformation. As the world continues its shift towards sustainable transportation, electric vehicles (EVs) are making significant strides in reshaping the automotive industry.

EVs are not just cruising around helping mitigate urban air-pollution, they’re also supercharging job opportunities for women and giving gender equality a turbo boost. Who would have thought that plugging in your vehicle could be such a catalyst for change?

Empowering women

Remember the ol’ days when girls were given kitchen sets, while boys reveled in toy bikes and guns? Well, it seems like those days are drifting away faster than an EV on a racetrack. Thanks to the gearless wonders of vehicles, women are choosing a different kind of ride—one that breaks the mold and defies expectations.

Gearless vehicles have made it easier for women to hop on and zip away without breaking a sweat. While challenges like skidding and balancing issues persisted, few electric bikes aimed to provide a comfortable and convenient solution for city rides.

New-age futuristic machines are now finally being designed to transform commuting into a hassle-free breeze accessible to all. Instead of capitalising and just riding the wave of the EV transformation, some disruptive startups decided to reboot by utilising the full potential of the electric powertrain as a technology and the compactness that it offers by addressing safety, balancing, fatigue, along with environmental concerns.

Breaking the glass ceiling in logistics and delivery

Despite the challenges they face, women are gradually breaking barriers and making their mark in various industries. From construction to unorganised sectors, women are exhibiting incredible strength and tenacity, and proving their ability to handle diverse roles.

However, it is disheartening to see the low representation of women in logistics and delivery services. To expedite this progress, it is crucial to offer vehicles tailored to the needs of women. These vehicles should prioritise enhanced stability, ease of use, effortless parking, affordability, and a fatigue-free experience.

While women’s participation in the labor force has increased, including in excruciating labor jobs like construction, there is not much participation in ecommerce logistics and delivery. The initial learning curve of complex multi-geared clunky petrol engines has been the biggest obstacle traditionally. But gearless scooters also couldn’t bridge the gap fully in driving mass-adoption

State of the art electric vehicles are now coming with the promise of advanced safety and ease of use technologies, such as narrow tilting twin-wheeler bikes (NTT) & advanced balancing assist (ABA), ensure stability, even when faced with bumpy roads or sudden stops. It's like having a personal balance guru right there with you, ensuring a smooth ride without any wobbly surprises.

Source: Shutterstock

Well-engineered electric bikes offer a winning combination of durability and effortless riding experience. When designed with purpose, they become remarkably sturdy and fatigue-free, empowering women to make significant strides in the traditionally male-dominated logistics and delivery sector.

Offering vehicles with enhanced stability, ingenious designs, and comfortable handling will not only make riding more accessible but also encourage more women to take up the exhilarating experience of riding on two wheels.

Embracing diversity and inclusion in the workforce

Now, let's shift gears and dive into the exciting part—employment opportunities. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to surge, so does the need for a diverse range of skilled professionals in the industry.

Women are no longer being confined to the backseat; they're grabbing the wheel, punching stereotypes in the face, and driving the industry forward. This trend not only fosters gender equality but also brings diverse perspectives and skills to the industry, driving innovation and progress.

● Skills alignment

Electric vehicles (EVs) have created a surge in demand for STEM professionals, opening opportunities for women in historically under-represented fields. EV manufacturing requires expertise in electrical engineering, software development, battery technology, and sustainable design, among others. Women have proven their capabilities in these areas and are actively contributing to the development and production of EVs.

Companies in the EV sector are actively recruiting and empowering women, promoting gender equality and driving innovation. The continued growth of the EV industry will further increase the need for women in STEM positions, advancing gender parity and diversity in these vital sectors.

● Supportive work environments

New-age electric vehicle companies prioritise gender equality by implementing inclusive policies, equal pay practices, and flexible work arrangements, fostering a supportive environment. Such efforts attract and retain female talent, promoting representation and diversity.

● Education and skill-building

To boost women's involvement in the EV industry, educational programmes and skill-building initiatives are crucial. These initiatives, offered by organisations, governments, and educational institutions, empower women with knowledge and skills, bridging the gender gap and providing support for their success in this dynamic field.

● Entrepreneurial opportunities

The rise of electric vehicles has also given rise to entrepreneurial opportunities for women. There is a growing demand for EV charging stations, maintenance services, and related businesses. Women entrepreneurs are capitalising on these opportunities, contributing to the growth of the EV ecosystem, and empowering themselves economically.

But the real opportunity for empowerment lies beyond the peripheral ecosystem. By embracing the steering handle, most women are accessing electric cabs, autos, and even electric two-wheelers ranging from ride-hailing to logistics. New EV technologies such as the narrow-tilting twin-wheel (NTT) is bringing accessibility through freedom from balancing hassles, fatigue, and skidding. This customizability of electric vehicles is opening new avenues, which is the real revolution that is all set to break the barriers.

elEVate her!

While India marches on towards its immediate target of a $5 trillion economy, the biggest catalyst to accelerate this transition, and perhaps the lowest hanging fruit is enabling the dormant workforce women to come to the foray.

It is crucial to address societal biases and challenge the stereotypes surrounding women and their mobility choices. By focusing on creating products that are more inclusive, and fostering a supportive environment, we can accelerate the journey towards a future where female ridership flourishes. This would instantly double the mobility market size and immensely benefit the startups that embrace this future

It is also essential to recognise the transformative impact of electric vehicles in creating employment opportunities for women. By encouraging more women to participate in the EV industry, we can foster a more equal society while accelerating the transition towards a greener and cleaner transportation system.

It's time to kick outdated stereotypes and embrace a future where women rule the roads with their eco-friendly wheels.