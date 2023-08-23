How PhonePe Payment Gateway is empowering women-led businesses to grow

The 'Dare to Dream: Breaking Barriers, Building Dreams' campaign celebrates women entrepreneurs who are using the PhonePe Payment Gateway. It focuses on the transformative power of entrepreneurship and shines a spotlight on the endeavours of women-led businesses that are charting new paths across the country.

﻿PhonePe﻿ PG aims to equip these trailblazers with the payment tools they need to thrive, expand, and conquer new frontiers.

Here are some remarkable stories of women who have dared to dream big, conquer adversity, and transform challenges into triumphs:

Vision to Victory: Pebel Lifeware dreams fearlessly

Pebel Lifeware is India's first customisable hi-design lifestyle essentials product line, offering a premium collection of borosilicate glass products with minimalistic and classic designs. The brand’s passion for sustainable everyday ware and purposeful gifting made PhonePe PG a steadfast ally.

During the initial stages of setting up the business, be it finalising the right product, design, and reliable suppliers or operating in the manufacturing sector amongst gender-specific biases, Pebel Lifeware had its share of challenges. Amidst this, it also had to improve the overall customer experience through seamless payment processes. PhonePe PG is popular among women-led businesses and MSMEs across the country due to its ease of use, effortless integration, digital self-onboarding, and a seamless checkout experience for customers. So the Pebel Lifeware-PhonePe PG partnership was a natural fit.

PhonePe PG’s seamless integration system allowed the onboarding in a few clicks. Furthermore, Pebel Lifeware says the user-friendly dashboard proved to be highly intuitive, offering a clean and straightforward interface without overwhelming users with excessive functionalities. This ease of use translated into a hassle-free experience for both the business and its customers.

PhonePe PG's customer service helped resolve any issues in record time, providing reliable and efficient service.

All this helped Pebel Lifeware achieve 655% business growth with PhonePe PG, revolutionising personalised and eco-friendly gifting. Today, PhonePe PG is enabling Pebel Lifeware to overcome business hurdles through seamless and secure payment experiences for customers.

Dreams to wins: Empowering The Thread Story effortlessly

The Thread Story is the brainchild of Dr Vipal Joshi, a dental surgeon, and a passionate macramé artist. Her passion for creative art led her to reclaim the ancient art of tapestry looming to bring warmth and cosiness into people's homes.

Like all entrepreneurs, Joshi faced several challenges when starting her business. Whether it was opening a current account, exporting the first large consignment, following up on remittance clearance, or finding the right technology support for seamless shipping of orders, her task list was significant and demanding.

Integrating with PhonePe PG offered customers the familiarity and trust that comes with a brand synonymous with payments and led to a growth in conversion rates. As a payments business, PhonePe PG understands how crucial each transaction is, which is why it is designed to proactively detect downtimes. This helped The Thread Story achieve a 10% increase in overall sales on the platform and enabled Joshi to focus on overcoming other hurdles and building her business. PhonePe PG remains a dependable partner, offering seamless implementation, reliability, and user experience.

By creating something of their own, women entrepreneurs not only enhance their lives but also contribute to the progress of other women everywhere. Pebel Lifeware and The Thread Story stand as inspiring examples of how passion, determination, and creativity can lead to the realisation of a dream and the empowerment of women in business.

Built on a foundation of reliability, the PhonePe Payment Gateway will continue to be a dependable partner for its merchant partners. As the 'Dare to Dream: Breaking Barriers, Building Dreams' campaign takes centre stage, PhonePe PG reinforces its commitment to helping unlock aspirations and bolstering the dreams of women-led businesses and entrepreneurs to ensure a brighter and more inclusive future.

