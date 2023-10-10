Bollywood queen Rekha: 5 film roles that defined an era

An echoing testament to excellence since 1969, Bhanurekha Ganesan, also known as Rekha, has rightly been the Bollywood heartthrob with her flamboyance and versatility. Over her illustrious five-decade career, she has graced over 180 films with her luminous presence.





Even today, her deep voice, iconic scarlet lips, and gorgeous Kanjeevaram sarees continue to make our hearts skip a beat. Need proof? Well, Rekha stepped into her Covergirl era in the July/August 2023 edition of Vogue Arabia, and the world understandably swooned!





Rekha has bestowed grace and gravitas upon a myriad of diverse roles; whether she assumed the mantle of the commanding courtesan in Umrao Jaan (1981) or brought to life the charming girl-next-door, Manju, in Khoobsurat (1980).





Throughout her career, she was equally celebrated for her unconventional self-expression in an era of societal judgment. Shan Chandrasekar in an exclusive interview with Rekha in the 1980s, asked her how Indian men were perceiving the changes in Indian women. Her unbridled sass replied–





“A man cannot take an Indian woman for granted”





Pioneering physical fitness in Hindi cinema, and revolutionising the Kathak landscape, Rekha shattered the conventions of the quintessential "Bollywood heroine." While the industry often painted her as a “vamp” or the “other woman”, she emerged as a beacon of self-love and unapologetic self-expression.

As she celebrates her 69th birthday today, let's take a look at some of the most iconic, way-ahead-of-its-era roles of the ever-ravishing Rekha. Read along.

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988): A tale of revenge

Much before the rise of female-centric films, Rekha was already championing strong female characters in her roles. Of course; in the world of Rekha, who needs a male lead?





In the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Rakesh Roshan-directed revenge drama– Khoon Bhari Maang, an unofficial adaptation of the Australian TV series Return to Eden, Rekha stole the limelight alongside actors Kabir Bedi, Rakesh Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sonu Walia. Rekha portrayed Aarti, a devoted wife who transforms into Jyoti, driven by a thirst for vengeance after being betrayed by her husband. Her brilliance shone throughout the movie, transitioning seamlessly from the gullible and lovestruck Aarti to the calculative and revenge-driven Jyoti.





The film resonated with audiences, earning Rekha the prestigious Filmfare Best Actor (Female) award. She even earned the well-deserved title of “Lady Amitabh,” a testament to her ability to carry an entire film on her shoulders with grace and power.

Umraojaan (1981): The iconic courtesan

Regardless of the numerous theatrical adaptations this film undergoes, Rekha's face is forever etched in the audience's memory when they think of Lucknow's most illustrious courtesan. Sharing the screen with luminaries like Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, and Farooq Shaikh, Rekha delivered what is widely regarded as her magnum opus.





Muzaffar Ali's classic period drama, Umrao Jaan, pushed Rekha to her artistic zenith. Her impeccable “ada” and mesmerising dance moves elevated the film to unparalleled heights, ultimately earning her the National Award.





In the book Zikr: In the Light and Shade of Time, director Muzaffar Ali recalls how “Rekha went the extra mile” with extensive training to refine her command over Urdu.





This career-defining role left such an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape that even three decades later, it was immortalised in Filmfare's pantheon of 80 Iconic Performances.





Indeed; “She came from a lineage where time stands still and makes people into gods.” (Muzaffar Ali in Zikr)

Ijaazat (1987): The poetic pain of divorce

The 1987 Gulzar-directed Ijaazat, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, and Anuradha Patel, stands as a cinematic masterpiece far ahead of its time. Its poetic exploration of the theme of divorce elevates it to classic status.





The film delves deep into the pain of relationships left unresolved. Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha portray a divorced couple who coincidentally cross paths in a railway station's waiting room on a stormy night, prompting them to revisit the dissolution of their marriage.





Rekha's performance deserves special acclaim as she seamlessly transitions between the roles of a young wife and a middle-class woman, each marked by distinct body language and emotional depth. Her journey towards emotional closure in the film serves as a masterclass in the art of acting, complementing her talented co-star in every frame.

Utsav (1984): A royal affair with love

Adapted from Sudraka's play Mrichakatika, Utsav is a Hindi film directed by Girish Karnad, where Rekha takes on the role of Vasantasena, a courtesan who graces the court of King Palaka.





Girish Karnad's directorial venture was truly ahead of its time, exploring sensuality without making it a skin fest. In an era when mainstream Bollywood adhered to strict censorship, shying away from any hint of physical intimacy, this film turned heads.





Rekha brought both sensuality and depth to the character of Vasantasena, a courtesan. Her intimate scene with the then-emerging Shekhar Suman (portraying her lover Charudutt) left the audience absolutely spellbound.





Rekha's portrayal exuded boldness and sensuality, Shekhar Suman owes her a debt of gratitude for propelling his career to new heights, even if he was unable to fully capitalise on the opportunity.

Silsila (1981): The unforgettable love triangle

This movie is destined to be recounted and remembered for years to come.





Yash Chopra's direction brought together a remarkable trio—Rekha, Amitabh, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie garnered attention not just for its on-screen drama but also due to the rumoured off-screen love triangle.

Chandni, played by Rekha, is a woman deeply in love. For her, the world revolves around Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), even though he is a married man. The quintessential Bollywood love triangle unfolds, leaving the audience torn between the moral dilemma of supporting the wronged wife or the 'other woman.’ When Amit's wife, portrayed by the powerhouse performer Jaya Bachchan, pleads with Chandni to leave her husband, the latter delivers the memorable line, “Woh mera pyar hai, aur pyar meri kismet ban chuka hai” (He is my love, and love has become my destiny).





Admitting her love for Amitabh Bachchan, she said in a 2004 episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,





“I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can’t help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him!”





The film, although a commercial failure, was way ahead of its time. Over the years, it has acquired cult status and is now recognised as one of Yash Chopra's finest works.

Aastha (1997): Living a dual life

This film, often dismissed as an erotic genre piece, bears testimony to Rekha's nuanced depiction of a middle-class woman struggling to reconcile her aspirations for a lavish life. Rekha plays Mansi—an ordinary middle-class housewife who secretly ventured into the world of prostitution





Beyond its provocative scenes, the movie delves deeper into the tragedy of middle-class existence—the moral dilemma of persistent unhappiness and perpetual yearning for the unattainable.





Unconstrained by the confines of conventional roles, Rekha fearlessly embraced such a controversial character. And unquestionably, her portrayal earned her well-deserved critical acclaim, capturing the essence of a woman entangled in the conflict between her temptations and her conscience.





Only a select few Bollywood stars etch an unforgettable legacy, and Rekha is undeniably among them. Her magic continues to bewitch fans not just from her own era but from every generation since then. Here’s wishing the timeless diva, a very happy 69th birthday!