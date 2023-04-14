Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Textiles and Apparel

Meet the entrepreneur simplifying draping through One Minute Saree

Launched in 2022, Mumbai-based One Minute Saree offers readymade sarees for customers in US and India.

Palak Agarwal861 Stories
Meet the entrepreneur simplifying draping through One Minute Saree

Friday April 14, 2023,

4 min Read

As much as a lot of women love to wear a saree, the struggle to drape it to perfection is real. 

To help women flawlessly drape a saree, Sasha Revankar began ﻿One Minute Saree﻿. As the name describes it, the Mumbai-based brand offers pre-stitched sarees that retain all of the saree's beautiful features, such as the flow, drape, and pleats but removes the hassles of pleating, pinning up and petticoats. 

“In easy words, it is a ready-to-wear saree that can be draped in one minute,” Revankar tells SMBStory.

One Minute Saree

One Minute Saree in free-flowing shoulder drape style

A quick read on a similar topic...

From retail to women's ethnic wear, this entrepreneur scaled his family business to see Rs 95 Cr revenue


For the love of saree

Revankar, who grew up in the US, says she has always been fascinated by the myriad styles of sarees. During her frequent trips to India, she would always carry sarees to wear back home. 

One day, the all-too-familiar struggle to drape a saree without any help nudged Revankar to create One Minute Saree. 

She recalls seeing a friend wearing a pre-stitched saree bought from a boutique. The convenience of ready-to-wear sarees appealed Revankar. However, despite searching both offline and online marketplaces, she could only find poorly-designed pre-stitched garments, which didn’t do justice to the elegance of the saree. 

This gap opened a business opportunity for Revankar.

"In India, getting a pre-stitched saree designed in boutiques or finding one in retail stores is an option, but in the US, women don't have this convenience. I realised that if this concept could be brought to the States, women would be ecstatic, especially those who struggle with wearing sarees and live alone," the founder explains.

Revankar is a seasoned entrepreneur. She not only runs an ecommerce business that makes Indian handicrafts available to customers in the US but has also launched i2c World, an offshore business process outsourcing company with her father. This meant starting up a new venture was easy. 

“Starting up a business was not difficult because I have been doing the same for last so many years now, but the real struggle was to execute the idea of One Minute Saree to perfection as every women has a different body type, and giving a perfect fit to each body was a task that needed skilled craftsmanship,” the entrepreneur says.

Although the idea for the startup was conceptualised in 2020, it only took off in 2022 due to the pandemic. Revankar opened separate online stores for both the US and the Indian market, and tailors and masters in the production facility in Mumbai to work on her idea from India.

She says that the response to One Minute Saree has been overwhelming.

“We were positive since beginning that the pre-stitched sarees would be widely welcomed in the US but we were happy to see that Indian customers as well embraced our collection where we see young girls as our major customers,” Sasha reveals. 

One Minute Saree

One Minute Saree in Gujarati shoulder drape style

The business and the vision

One Minute Saree presently has a variety of collections in nine different fabrics including silk, cotton, linen, georgette, and organza in various designs such as Kanjivaram, kalamkari, bandhani, sequins, and embroidered. The sarees are available on the occasion type and in three different shoulder draping styles like free-flowing, pleated, and Gujarati style. 

One Minute Saree starts from a price of Rs 1,500 and goes up to Rs 10,000. The price range varies for global and Indian online stores.

Since operations, One Minute Saree has catered to more than 5,000 orders so far. In FY 22-23, One Minute Saree clocked a turnover of Rs 1 crore.

All the sarees are sourced from vendors and artisans across India and are customised to suit different sizes starting from XXS to 4XL and over.

Despite an overwhelming response, Revankar says the challenge she is trying to overcome is to reduce the steps of customisation required for blouses. “Making a pre-stitched saree is still easy but it's the blouse that needs detailing so we're trying to make readymade blouses,” she says talking about the future plans. 

A collaboration with a renowned designer boutique is also in the works, the founder says without disclosing the name of the resort wear collection.  

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From selling sarees on bicycle to exporting to 17 countries: the story of Visakhapatnam-based Kankatala Textiles

This Tamil Nadu entrepreneur’s athleisure and innerwear company produces 261 times the renewable energy it needs

Investing Rs 20k, these entrepreneurs made eco-friendly plates using areca leaves. Now their business records Rs 18 Cr revenue

Silver jewellery outshines gold as Indian brands sense business opportunity

Daily Capsule
Can India’s power grid support EVs?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Inspired by India, this perfumery helps customers craft unique scents

Registered MSMEs should be given similar benefits as startups: Alok Shriram

UK-based Tide strives to turn the tide and convince MSMEs in India to go digital

Hero Fincorp, Cashinvoice partner to offer supply chain financing to MSMEs