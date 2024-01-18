President Murmu asks women entrepreneurs to identify, support other enterprising women

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday urged women entrepreneurs to identify other enterprising women and think of new ways to support them in their journey of empowerment.

She said there are many women who dream of being financially independent, but they do not know what path they should take to achieve this goal.

Interacting with a group of women, who are founders and co-founders of leading startups and unicorns, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said their success should create a ripple effect so that "we can hear such success stories from all parts of the country".

We should resolve to work together to build an India where every woman is empowered and every young woman moves forward with confidence to fulfil her dreams, she said.

Thursday's meeting took place under the initiative--"The President with the People"--that aims to establish a deeper connection with people and recognise their contributions.

During the interaction, the president said these women entrepreneurs have changed the Indian business environment.

From tech startups to social enterprises, their work gives an impressive insight into the diverse dimensions of Indian women's capabilities in the world of entrepreneurship, she said.

Murmu said their contribution is not limited to economic development.

"They have broken traditional barriers and shown the path of empowerment to future generations," the president said.

They are the architect of an inclusive economic future in which the path to progress is paved not on the basis of gender but on the basis of talent and ambition, she added.

The president said they are not just business leaders, but the harbingers of change.

"They are role models for millions of young women who dare to dream of their progress and development," Murmu said.

She underlined that the Startup India' programme was launched with the aim of harnessing the potential of the youth and strengthening the entrepreneurial environment in the country.

Murmu appreciated them for making invaluable contributions to achieving the objective of this programme, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

She said due to the innovative efforts of youths like them, "Today India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with about 1,17,000 startups and more than 100 unicorns".

The president said their journey and achievements as entrepreneurs are a source of inspiration for the people, especially the women and youth.