The SheSparks All-women Pitch Fest with an all-women jury is open for applications

As one of the most anticipated events at SheSparks 2024 scheduled for March 7, 2023, in Bengaluru, the SheSparks All-women Pitch Fest will bring together the freshest crop of India's most innovative and inspiring startups founded by women, to pitch live.

What’s more, founders of this specially curated list of startups will showcase their game-changing ideas over three-minute pitches to an all-woman jury panel as well.

What is the Pitch Fest?

Pitch Fest is YourStory’s founder-first programme that provides a large-scale platform for startup founders to present their business ideas to a live audience, investors and a jury. The key benefits of being featured on Pitch Fest include on-spot fundraising enablements, 360-degree media coverage by Yourstory, curated growth and acceleration

The format of Pitch Fest is unprecedented in the fact that it is entirely live, and that the audience also gets to play a role in deciding the winners.

It is also backed by one of the biggest investor collectives in India, and includes Antler, Let’s Venture, Chirate Ventures and more. Investors have the authority to make spot investment offers to the pitching startups, which could potentially walk away with funding.

“It was incredible to be part of the Mumbai Techsparks Pitch Fest, especially as one of the winners. That one event helped line up more than 20 investor meetings. We got many inbound requests from potential customers and collaborators. For Babblebots, there could not have been a better platform to hatch out from our stealth mode. Only love and gratitude for the YS team,” said Roli Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Babblebots, talking about her experiences of being a part of Pitch Fest.

For startups interested in pitching

If you are a startup with a bold compelling idea that has the potential to disrupt the market, please sign up to be considered for the Pitch Fest here.

Register as an investor

If you are an investor in early-stage startups we’d be thrilled to have you on board the investor panel at Pitch Fest. Please register your interest to be a part of the panel here.

Book your SheSparks 2024 ticket now!

Access all of this and more, at SheSparks 2024 with a specially discounted all-access early bird ticket. Hurry! Prices go up very soon!