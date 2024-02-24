Menu
Health

Emcure launches Unmask Anemia initiative to help women assess risk with a self-test

‘Unmask Anemia’ aims to simplify assessment of iron deficiency anemia risk with an easy online self-test based on common signs and symptoms.

Rekha Balakrishnan
Emcure launches Unmask Anemia initiative to help women assess risk with a self-test

Saturday February 24, 2024,

2 min Read

Pharmaceutical major Emcure Pharmaceuticals has launched the ‘Unmask Anemia’ campaign, an initiative to create awareness around iron deficiency in India.

According to a press release, "the initiative aims to raise awareness and improve detection and treatment of iron deficiency anemia in women across India”.

On the occasion, actor and author Twinkle Khanna, who is an advocate for women’s rights, urged brands to join Emcure in spreading awareness about anemia. She also called upon women to visit Unmask Anemia website and take the self-test.

The press release said that the aim of the campaign was to make them aware of the symptoms of iron deficiency and get themselves assessed for the risk of anemia.

As per the latest National Family Health Survey, the prevalence of anemia in women between the age group of 15 to 49 years is as high as 57% in the country. The symptoms of anemia that include fatigue, weakness, hair fall, etc. are usually considered normal and are often ignored by women. Lack of awareness and action about their health and nutritional parameters makes testing for anemia imperative.

The online self-test aims to simplify the process of assessing the risk of iron deficiency anemia. The test is designed based on the common signs and symptoms of the condition. These symptoms often go unnoticed or are wrongly attributed, hence unmasking becomes crucial.

“We hope that our initiative of ‘Unmask Anemia’ will help bring about awareness and an increase in anemia screening, diagnosis and treatment," said Namita Thapar, Whole-time Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

"We have been passionately doing a host of things around patient education and awareness, including one-of-a-kind show on women’s health called ‘Uncondition Yourself’ on YouTube, and Unmask Anemia is an extension of such initiatives,” she added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

