Poonam Pandey’s ‘death’ from cervical cancer: awareness or ‘stunt’?

On Friday morning, the world woke up to the news of the death of actor-influencer Poonam Pandey at 32, from cervical cancer, as announced by her team on her official Instagram page.

What followed was shock, disbelief and an outpouring of sympathy for a woman many said was not afraid to live life on her own terms. A woman they felt was not given her due, whom an untimely death had snatched away.

Today, the world woke up again to another shock–of deceit. Turns out, Poonam is alive and kicking. It was all for cervical cancer awareness, she says.

The big question is: is Pandey faking her death for a social cause a good enough strategy that would push more women to get vaccinated for the said disease? Or is it a publicity stunt?

To put things in perspective, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in India, where an estimated 1,23,907 new cases are reported each year, leading to 77,348 deaths. The HPV vaccine is one way to prevent it but the cost is too high.

Fortunately, we seem to be headed in a direction in which vaccination is a priority for the country’s policymakers.

In fact, Finnance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, during her Interim Budget 2024 speech a day before Pandey’s temporary death, said that the government would encourage vaccination for cervical cancer, with the HPV vaccine set to become cheaper so that more women could access them.

Misinformation, stigma, and healthcare disparity have been major obstacles in the path of awareness around HPV vaccination. As per the National Family Health Survey, the 2030 elimination target for cervical cancer will map a long journey, as to date, less than 1% of Indian girls are vaccinated against HPV.

The journey is not that easy. The government has not rolled out free vaccinations yet. And those who can afford them must pay steep prices. Gardasil 9—the latest available vaccine–has a three-dose regimen and each dose can cost up to Rs 11,000.

Sunday, February 4, is World Cancer Day, and this is the perfect time for an awareness campaign, especially following the Budget announcement.

And Pandey, with millions of followers, surely has the breadth of audience for an effective message through a more sensitive approach. As an influencer with considerable reach, could she not have said all that she did today without resorting to a gimmick, which made her the story, more than the cause itself?

Is faking death the right way to talk about a disease that is so real for many women out there, who are living with the horror of cervical cancer? Isn’t this bordering on insensitivity?

Sensation and controversy are part of Pandey’s persona–she rose to popularity for offering to strip if the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 2011. It has surely helped her once; so why not try again for a different ‘cause’? This seems like the next logical step.

However, the narrative around cervical cancer awareness has now shifted to Poonam Pandey herself and how she faked her death for a ‘cause’.

One may argue that even if a few hundred are prompted to check out the HPV vaccine, there is some merit in her method. On the other hand, there is the threat of setting an unwitting precedent–leading to more fake deaths and less reliability on news.

In today’s social media-driven world, influencers and celebrities play a big role in shaping opinions and spreading messages in society. With this comes responsibility and accountability. Unfortunately there is no playbook on their actions and how they can impact others.

Are we to believe that there’s no such thing as bad publicity?

In an era where a celebrity’s fame (and money) hinges on the number of followers and clicks on social media, how far can one go to ensure relevance?

If the comments on Pandey’s social media posts are any indication, her move seems to have touched many a raw nerve—with respect to ethics and sensitivity. Is morality personal, professional or political?

More than that, are we ready for more influencers manipulating their audience for effect, or, in this case, a cause?

(For more information on cervical cancer, you can contact the Indian Cancer Society’s Cancer Helpline on 1800-22-1951. Please consult your doctor about the HPV vaccine and when you should take them.)