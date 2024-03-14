Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

India climbs up 14 ranks on Gender Inequality Index on the back of women-focused policies

India was ranked 108 out of 193 countries on the Gender Inequality Index 2022 and climbed one place on the Human Development Index, ranking 134 out of 193 countries.

Simran Sharma193 Stories
India climbs up 14 ranks on Gender Inequality Index on the back of women-focused policies

Thursday March 14, 2024,

2 min Read

India ranks 108 out of 193 countries with a score of 0.437 on the Gender Inequality Index (GII) 2022 released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on March 13.


India has jumped 14 ranks on the index, which was released as part of UNDP's Human Development Report 2023/2024. The country earlier stood at rank 122 out of 191 countries, with a score of 0.490 on the Gender Inequality Index 2021.


“Over the last 10 years, India’s rank in GII has become consistently better, indicating progressive improvement in achieving gender equality in the country. In 2014, this rank was 127, which now has become 108,” the Ministry of Child and Welfare Development said in a press release.


The report by UNDP on the theme 'Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World' stated that this growth is a result of the plan designed by the government to ensure women’s empowerment

Most loved story

Gender barriers will stay, break the bias and create opportunities for yourself: Shital Mahajan

The government's efforts include large-scale initiatives for girls' education, skill development, entrepreneurship facilitation, and workplace safety, as per the report. 


The government has focused on developing policies and legislation in these areas. which have played a vital role in driving women-led development and are aimed at fostering their long-term socio-economic and political advancement, it said.

The report also revealed that India’s ranking on the United Nations Human Development Index improved by one position in 2022 to 134, out of 193 countries, from 135 in 2021. 

While Denmark secured first place on GII, Switzerland topped the charts in the Human Development Index. Pakistan and Nepal ranked 135th and 126th, respectively, on GII.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Women Entrepreneur

WOLOO - India’s first powder room for women in Mumbai is more than a restroom

3

Inspiration

5 ways in which Princess Diana changed the world for good

4

Stories

8 landmark judgements that changed the course for women in India       

5

Woman Entrepreneur

Starting at the age of 18, how Nina Lekhi built a Rs 111 cr brand with Baggit