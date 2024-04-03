The upcoming general elections will have the highest share of women electors in the last two decades, according to a ‘Women in #Elections2024’ factsheet released by The Quantum Hub, a new Delhi-based public policy research and consulting firm.

The first of a four-part series has also revealed that Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar lead the way with the greatest number of women electors added since 2019.

According to a release, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw a female voter turnout rate higher than that of males in 11 states.

More women have become part of the electoral rolls than men since the last general elections in 2019.

At 48.6%, the 2024 elections will have the highest share of women electors in the last two decades. The total number of women electors is 47.1 crores as on 1st Jan 2024.

The factsheet also threw up other interesting statistics on the general elections.

● Representation of women from service and overseas sectors, such as the armed forces and paramilitary, remains low at 3.5% and 11%, respectively.

● In 2019, the northeastern states exhibited the highest polling percentages among women voters, while Jammu & Kashmir was the only state with less than 50% polling among women.

● Eleven states have more women than men electors in 2024, with Kerala leading at 51%, followed by Goa, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu.

● The states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttarakhand have the lowest share of women electors.

Aparajita Bharti, Founding Partner at The Quantum Hub Consulting, said, “Women as an electorate have become more important than ever. This is also reflected in pre-poll promises by all regional and national parties. We are trying to spotlight and track the growing significance of the women voter through this series. Political participation and representation is key to continued progress towards women empowerment in the country.”

The second part of the four-part series aims will focus on 'Women in Manifestos' and will provide insights on key promises for women by different parties qualitatively. Part 3 will analyse the number of women candidates after all the nominations are filed. Lastly, part 4 will examine voter turnout among women and other significant trends observed during polling.